WACS and Art Center team up for Hometown Art Show Silent Auction

The Waseca Art Center and Waseca Area Caregiver Services are teaming up to give area residents a unique opportunity to support local artists while also helping people in the community. The Waseca Art Center has been displaying pieces since June 8 that were donated by area residents in a showcase titled, “Hometown Art Show Silent Auction.”

“We have some donated pieces that people just brought in, but we also have works by local artists that have been donated for this fundraiser. So it’s a mix of prints and originals,” said Jessica Stuckmayer said, art director for the Waseca Art Center. She has paired with Kelly Boeddeker, executive director for Waseca Area Caregiver Services (WACS), for this project.

“This purpose of this program is really to come together with the community … the Hometown Art Show Silent Auction lets people bring in art that they like and they can donate it to give back to our mission,” Boeddeker said.

“I was excited to talk with Jessica, and know that she was more than happy to be a part of what we do. It’s good for the Art Center and is something new for the community.”

Until July 29, the Art Center will be displaying these pieces, and residents will be able to bid on them through that time. At the Art Center, people will have the ability to fill out a form and receive a number, which will allow the bidders to place their bids anonymously. Then, on July 29, the Art Center will host a reception from 5-7 p.m. with food and beverages sponsored by Minnwest Bank, Morgan’s Meat Market, Lush Cakes and the Mill. At the reception, the bidders will have one last chance to place bids on the art, with bidding stopping around 6 p.m., and the winners will be able to take their pieces home.

“The art on the walls, everything is valued by [Jessica]. Most of our biddings start low, either $5, $10 or $15. This is something that we wanted to bring to the community, and this way the silent auction will be something everyone can enjoy and be a part of,” Boeddeker said.

All of the proceeds made from this event will go toward WACS, with the funds being split between an addition of a new wheelchair ramp at their building and general program support.

“Waseca Area Caregiver Services is for aging adults to live well at home. We offer a variety of different in-home services and programs to people as they age,” Boeddeker said.

According to their website, the programs offered by the service include in home respite, which provides a “short break given to a family caregiver by someone else who provides care to an aging adult with special healthcare needs” and Some Time Away which, a “group program great for the person with mild to moderate memory loss and those who spend most of their time alone. It’s social time for them and a chance to have some time away from home.”

The Waseca Art Center began in 1976 as a traveling showcase of art, and has been serving the Waseca community for the last 45 years. Their mission is to expand the quality of life through artistic expression.

“Our goal really is to help local artists and give them an opportunity to showcase their work,” Stuckmayer said. “We provide programming for people who want to take an art class, or classes for local artists who just want to bounce ideas off of each other.”

Above all else, both organizations see this as a way to help the community and to bring a fun experience that not all local artists get.

“We’re all about community, and we do get a lot of older people coming in,” Stuckmayer said. “Anyway that we can give back as well is just an awesome opportunity.”