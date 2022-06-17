Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Barclay Prime Photo Credit: Barclay Prime Facebook photo

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia.

Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list.

A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized for its high-quality experience, boasting authentic Japanese Wagyu on the menu and allowing customers to choose from a variety of steak knives prior to their meal, the website said.

The restaurant has been serving the city since 2004.

