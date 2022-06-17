ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490J0f_0gDvNUci00
Barclay Prime Photo Credit: Barclay Prime Facebook photo

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia.

Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list.

A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized for its high-quality experience, boasting authentic Japanese Wagyu on the menu and allowing customers to choose from a variety of steak knives prior to their meal, the website said.

The restaurant has been serving the city since 2004.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Best Breakfast Spots in Center City Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - There are several great options for brunch in Center City, Philadelphia. Where to Eat Breakfast in Center City Philadelphia. Are you looking for a homestyle Pennsylvania Dutch breakfast in Center City, Philadelphia? Look no further than the Pennsylvania Dutch counter at Reading Terminal Market. These delicious, home-cooked meals are served daily. You can also try their Dutch-inspired menu at Reading Station Market. There, you'll find more breakfast options than you could imagine. And, with their breakfast specials, you can even order your meal to-go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

How To Score Free Wawa on Wawa Hoagie Day

It’s about that time of the year again! Hoagiefest is back and I think it’s honestly better than Christmas! If you don’t know what Hoagiefest is, it’s time for big discounts on hoagies at Wawa. It was announced that Hoagiefest is starting on June 23rd this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
PhillyBite

Philadelphia to Atlantic City by Train

- When you plan to travel from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, NJ, you'll want to get your tickets for the train well in advance. Amtrak offers affordable train tickets for your trip. Omio is a great resource to help you find the best deals and schedules on tickets for the Atlantic City to Philadelphia train trip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#United States#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Philadelphia Steakhouse#Barclay Prime#Japanese
aroundambler.com

Workers at big three beer distributors in the Philadelphia region go on strike, which will impact inventory at your local restaurants and neighborhood beer store

Workers at Origlio, Muller, and Penn, which are the big three distributors of beer in the Philadelphia region, have gone on strike. The workers, members of the Teamsters Local 380, voted 308-40 on June 18th to reject a proposed contract from management according to a post on the local’s Facebook page. A member of the union we messaged shared that this is the first time the local has held a strike.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Sub Shop Ruined In Fire Feeds Jersey Shore Firefighters

After a devastating fire at one of its shops, Sack O' Subs returned its thanks by delivering pizza to firefighters who fought the blaze. The Ventnor sandwich shop, which originally opened south of Atlantic City in 1969, caught fire on Saturday -- just eight days after the business reopened under new ownership.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
visitbuckscounty.com

Vault Smokehouse: The BBQ spot to “Meat” Your Friends this Summer

If you’ve visited Yardley, you’ve probably heard of Vault Brewing Company. It’s a gastropub serving up incredible craft beers and cocktails with a freshly sourced menu, house-made daily. It’s a staple in the borough and people can trust anything owner Jim Cain creates. ENTER: Vault Smokehouse….
YARDLEY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Hills of Conshohocken sparked the creation of a new shoe company

The Philadelphia Business Journal had an article over the weekend on a shoe startup that had its impetus on the hills of Conshohocken. From the article:. Walking the hills of Conshohocken on a near daily basis during his time at AmerisourceBergen, Andrew Crews found himself frustrated with his footwear. The dress shoes he relied on to not only look professional but function properly were repeatedly failing him. As worn-out pairs piled up in his closet, a thought nagged him: if the perfect dress shoe didn’t exist, could he create it?
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PennLive.com

Philadelphia Flower Show to move to familiar location in 2023

The Philadelphia Flower Show will return to its indoor location at the Pennsylvania Convention Center next year. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society made the announcement on Monday morning. The show will take place from March 4 to March 12. The show had been held outdoors the last two year at FDR Park due to COVID-19 concerns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
297K+
Followers
45K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy