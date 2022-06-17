Every Chris Pine movie, ranked by critics

Chris Pine. Anthony Harvey / Getty

Chris Pine has been in 28 movies over the course of his career.

He's been in superhero films, neo-Westerns, sci-fi reboots, and even a musical.

From "Just My Luck" to "Hell or High Water," here are how Pine's movies rank.

"Just My Luck." 20th Century

The worst-reviewed film of Chris Pine's career is the 2006 rom-com "Just My Luck," co-starring Lindsay Lohan.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

In "Just My Luck," Pine stars as the astoundingly unlucky Jake, who works at a bowling alley while also acting as the unpaid manager of the band McFly. When he meets Ashley, who works in public relations and happens to be a very lucky person, their luck begins to change after they kiss at masquerade party.

"It's safe, competent and bland," wrote Roger Ebert.

"Blind Dating." Samuel Goldwyn Films LLC

He played a blind man looking for love in another 2006 rom-com, "Blind Dating."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Pine plays Danny, a young man who happens to be blind, searching for love. While Danny searches for love, he also volunteers for an experimental surgery that could help him see for the first time — and after he meets Leeza (Anjali Jay), he desperately wants to see her face.

"While Pine is superb in the lead role, almost everything else fails to convince in this vastly uneven, unfunny and only sporadically dramatic enterprise," wrote Digital Spy's Ben Rawson-Jones.

"This Means War." 20th Century Fox

In the 2012 spy rom-com "This Means War," Pine competes with Tom Hardy for the affection of Reese Witherspoon.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

Pine and Hardy play best friends and CIA agents FDR and Tuck. When a mission goes wrong, they're assigned to desk duty for their safety. They separately meet Lauren (Witherspoon), and each begin to date her. Once they figure out they're in love with the same woman, it's a battle to the death to win her over.

"This is a loud, obnoxious endeavor completely devoid of anything remotely coherent. About the biggest surprise in this plodding and predictable fare is the fact it manages to completely waste the talent of all three of its leads," wrote Micheal Compton of the Bowling Green Daily News.

"The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." Walt Disney Pictures

Pine's film debut was the 2004 sequel to "The Princess Diaries," "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

When Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) finds out that she might lose her title as the Queen of Genovia unless she gets married, the race is on to find a suitable husband. Last on her list is Pine's Lord Nicholas Devereaux, who is scheming with his uncle to steal the throne. Fans of enemies-to-lovers, this one's for you.

"Tiresomely plot-driven and unnecessarily drawn out, 'Royal Engagement' is the prim and proper cousin to its comparatively anarchic predecessor," wrote Ed Gonzalez for Slant Magazine.

"Smokin' Aces." Universal Pictures

He plays legitimately unsettling neo-Nazi hit-man in 2007's "Smokin' Aces."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

"Smokin' Aces" stars Ben Affleck as a weary bail bondsman who is hired to bring in Las Vegas musician/gangster Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven). The job is made more complicated when a hit is put out on Aces, attracting characters like Pine's Darwin Tremor, a hit-man who will do absolutely anything to complete the job.

"[Director] Mr. Carnahan puts quite a few perfectly good movies through his genre meat grinder, and comes up with something like 'The Departed' for dummies, with some slack-jawed nods to 'Goodfellas' thrown in for good measure," wrote The New York Times' A.O. Scott.

"Horrible Bosses 2." Warner Bros.

Pine plays the kidnapped son of a sleazy businessman in the 2014 sequel "Horrible Bosses 2."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

After the events of the first "Horrible Bosses," our trio of Nick (Jason Bateman), Kurt (Jason Sudeikis), and Dale (Charlie Day), are about to go into business with successful investor Bert Hanson (Christoph Waltz). But when he backs out on the deal and attempts to scam them, they decide to kidnap his son Rex (Pine) for ransom.

As The Guardian's Mark Kermode wrote , "Blimey, this is miserable."

"A Wrinkle in Time." Disney

Pine appears as the long-lost father of Meg and Charles Wallace in the 2018 adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time," based on the 1962 novel.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Storm Reid stars as Meg, a headstrong pre-teen who travels space and time with her younger brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe) and her friend Calvin (Levi Miller), to find her father, played by Pine, after he accidentally uses a mysterious object to transport himself across the universe.

"Beneath it all, at the center of this deceptively simple, unfussy film is the powerful and frequently heartbreaking story of a little girl who misses her dad. That's it," wrote Kevin Maher of The Times.

"The Contractor." Paramount Pictures

Pine stars as a veteran who becomes a military contractor in the 2022 military film "The Contractor."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

Pine plays James Harper, a former Special Forces officer, who is discharged from the army after using illegal steroids to treat a knee injury. Despite this, he continues to work for the military as part of an off-the-books task force led by Rusty (Kiefer Sutherland). However, Harper quickly learns he can't trust anyone during a mission that goes awry.

"In a crowded field of lone-man operators-against-the-world action films, 'The Contractor' doesn't do anything well enough to finish the job," wrote the Chicago Reader's Adam Mullins-Khatib.

"Bottle Shock." Freestyle Releasing

Pine plays a real-life winemaker, Bo Barrett, in the 2008 indie film "Bottle Shock."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

"Bottle Shock" tells the true story of the 1976 wine competition, Judgment of Paris, which introduced Parisians to the not-yet-famous vineyards of California's Napa Valley. Pine plays Bo, the son of the winemaker Jim Barrett (Bill Pullman) at Chateau Montelena in Napa. Its Chardonnay would go on to win the competition, changing the industry forever.

"It's not in the same league as 'Sideways' but it has a fragrant sense of the beauty of wine and winemaking, not just the drinking," wrote Paul Byrnes of The Sydney Morning Herald.

"People Like Us." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

He plays a salesman who may have broken federal laws in the 2012 drama "People Like Us."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

"People Like Us" stars Pine as Sam Harper, a salesman who finds out he may have broken the law and decides to try and change his life. After he gets the news that his estranged father died, he learns he will not be inheriting any money and instead has to give $150,000 to a young boy named Josh, who Sam learns is his nephew; he had a secret sister, Frankie (Elizabeth Banks), that he never knew about.

"A perfectly acceptable 'Jerry Maguire'-lite for people who like to put their noses in other people's problems," wrote Jordan Hoffman of Screen Crush.

"Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit." Larry Horricks/Paramount

He became the fourth person to play Jack Ryan on screen in 2014's "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Pine joined the (truly) esteemed list of Jack Ryans, alongside Alec Baldwin ("The Hunt for Red October"), Harrison Ford ("Patriot Games" and "Clear and Present Danger"), and Ben Affleck ("The Sum of All Fears"), when he played the iconic CIA recruit in "Shadow Recruit."

"'Shadow Recruit' is fun in a minor, winter-season way," wrote David Denby of The New Yorker.

"Wonder Woman 1984." Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros.

Pine reprised his role as Steve Trevor in the 2020 sequel "Wonder Woman 1984."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

"Wonder Woman 1984" picks up decades after the heartbreaking conclusion of "Wonder Woman," which left our heroine alone at the close of World War I. Cut to the 1980s, and Diana (Gal Gadot) has somehow wished her dead boyfriend Steve (Pine) back to life after his sacrifice at the end of the first film. But things are not as they seem, and Diana must risk exposing herself to the world to take down Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig's Cheetah.

"It's a refreshingly silly and airy adventure focused on the emotions of one character, Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot), and a charming end to a tiring year of cinema," wrote The Atlantic's David Sims.

"Outlaw King." Netflix

In "Outlaw King," released in 2018, Pine played the real Scottish king, Robert the Bruce.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Pine plays real-life Scottish hero and king, Robert the Bruce, in "Outlaw King," which follows him through three years of his life in 1300s Scotland, culminating with the Battle of Loudon Hill in 1307, during which Bruce led small force of guerrilla warriors into his first major military victory.

"For what it is, 'Outlaw King' is plenty entertaining, with a hint of humanity in Robert and Elizabeth's courtship," wrote Alissa Wilkinson for Vox.

"The Finest Hours." Walt Disney Studios

He took on another real person in the 2016 movie "The Finest Hours," playing Bernie Webber, a Coast Guard crewman.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 63%

"The Finest Hours" is about the rescue of the oil tanker SS Pendleton in 1952 off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Pine's character, Bernie, is in charge of captaining a life boat to rescue the crew, all the while avoiding dangerous reefs and shoals, navigating without a functioning compass, and a blackout — oh, and there's 32 crewmembers to rescue, and his boat holds 12.

"The Coast Guard gets its big-screen opportunity with 'The Finest Hours.' Its great effects work well to accompany some solid performances," wrote Roxana Hadadi for Chesapeake Family Magazine.

"All the Old Knives." Amazon Studios

"All the Old Knives," released in 2022, sees Pine team up with Thandiwe Newton for a spy thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

In "All the Old Knives" former CIA agents and lovers Henry (Pine) and Celia (Newton) reunite after Henry is tasked with reopening a case, in this case a terrorist attack on an airplane in 2012, that both Henry and Celia worked on, because the CIA believes there was a mole amongst the team.

"If the pacing runs a tad meditative for today's standards for spy movies, well, then: all the better to luxuriate in Pine and Newton's seductive company," wrote the Austin Chronicle's Kimberley Jones.

"Carriers." Paramount Vantage

Years before COVID-19 made pandemic movies a little too close for comfort, Pine starred in "Carriers," released in 2009.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Pine stars in "Carriers" as Brian, with Piper Perabo as his girlfriend Bobby, Lou Taylor Pucci as his brother Danny, and Emily VanCamp as Danny's friend Kate. The four have somehow survived a pandemic that has wiped out much of the Earth's population. This quartet then decides to travel to Danny and Brian's childhood vacation home to shelter in place — and make sure they don't get exposed on the way.

"This thoughtful, low-key exploration of our darker survival instincts is too conventional and unfocused to fully engage our emotions," wrote Time Out's Nigel Floyd.

"Into the Woods." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Pine plays a lovable himbo in the 2014 film adaptation of "Into the Woods."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

"Into the Woods," based on the Stephen Sondheim musical of the same name, features a sprawling ensemble cast and is based on fairy tales like "Jack and the Beanstalk," "Rapunzel," "Little Red Riding Hood," and "Cinderella," which is where Pine's Prince comes in. He plays the Prince to Anna Kendrick's Cinderella — and she discovers that her happily ever after might not be all that she dreamed.

Here's Pine and Rapunzel's Prince (Billy Magnussen) singing "Agony." You're welcome.

"When it comes to navigating how to be both a family-friendly holiday crowd-pleaser and a faithful adaptation of a tricky but profound musical, 'Into the Woods' is mostly golden," wrote Sophie Gilbert for The Atlantic.

"Celeste and Jesse Forever." Sony Pictures Classics

Pine is credited as "Kris Pino" in the 2012 rom-com "Celeste and Jesse Forever."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

"Celeste and Jesse Forever" stars Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg as the titular Celeste and Jesse, respectively. The story begins at the end of these high school sweethearts' marriage, and follows them both trying to move on from their relationship while staying friends.

Pine appears in one scene as a spectator at cheerleading practice along with Jesse and his two friends — he has one line, and mainly just smokes weed. His character is named Rory Shenandoah in the credits, and he's credited as Kris Pino.

"'Celeste and Jesse Forever' feels longer than it is, but the chemistry between the two leads Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg more than make up for that," wrote Anna Smith for Metro.

"Rise of the Guardians." Paramount Pictures

Pine voices Jack Frost in the 2012 animated film "Rise of the Guardians."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

"Rise of the Guardians" focuses on some of the world's most beloved folk characters like, Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), and the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher) ... and Jack, who is the spirit of winter and doesn't remember anything about his early life. When a foe, Pitch Black (Jude Law), threatens to spread nightmares to every child, the Guardians jump into action to defend the world.

"'Rise of the Guardians' is an effervescent dose of fantasia that's pretty hard to dislike. Unless, of course, you're a cynical grump," wrote Time Out's Derek Adams.

"Z for Zachariah." Lionsgate

He plays one of the last three people on Earth in the post-apocalyptic "Z for Zachariah," released in 2015.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

"Z for Zachariah" takes place in a post-nuclear war southern America, with Margot Robbie starring as Ann, a woman who believes she really might be the last woman in the world ... that is until John Loomis (Chiwetel Ejiofor) happens upon her farm, and the two begin to bond. Their dynamic is upset by the addition of Caleb (Pine), as both Loomis and Caleb begin competing for Ann.

"Although the movie stops at the book's two-thirds mark, the abrupt ending is a killer. It creeped me out and then laid me out. For days I couldn't get out of my head the way it wreaked havoc on my sympathies," wrote David Edelstein for Vulture.

"Star Trek Into Darkness." Paramount Pictures

The middle "Star Trek" film, "Star Trek Into Darkness," was ruled by critics to be not as good as its predecessor after its release in 2013.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Set a year after the events of 2009's "Star Trek," the sequel picks up with Pine's Captain Kirk and the rest of the crew aboard the USS Enterprise. After his mentor Admiral Christopher Pike (Bruce Greenwood) is murdered by a terrorist known only as John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) — though, spoiler alert, his real name is familiar to any "Trek" fan — Kirk is dedicated to taking him out by any means necessary.

"Pulling off the trick of being both irreverent and Trekkie-pleasing, JJ Abrams effortlessly orchestrates massive action set pieces, a galaxy of 'cor look at that' CGI effects and well-modulated character scenes," wrote Larushka Ivan-Zadeh for Metro.

"Stark Trek Beyond." Paramount

Its 2016 sequel "Star Trek Beyond" fared slightly better with critics.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

"Beyond" separates the crew of the Enterprise on an alien planet, just as they're all at a crossroads of what they want their futures to look like; Kirk has applied for a promotion and Spock is planning on leaving Starfleet and has broken up with Uhura.

"'Beyond' is undoubtedly messy, like a Starfleet ship that's taken its fair share of beatings, but it is frequently a reminder of how good the series can be when all its engines are in working order," wrote Salon's Nico Lang.

"Unstoppable." 20th Century Fox

In 2010, Pine co-starred with Denzel Washington in director Tony Scott's final film, "Unstoppable."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

"Unstoppable" is based on a real story of a runaway train that two railroad employees (Washington's veteran engineer Frank Barnes and Pine's rookie conductor Will Colson) must figure out how to stop before it causes a fatal catastrophe.

"Tony Scott has been applying hyper-colored flash to movies for three decades, but 'Unstoppable,' his two-men-against-a-runaway-train logistical roller coaster ride, is the first in some while where style and concept get on a treat," wrote Tim Robey of The Telegraph.

"Stretch." Universal Pictures

Pine plays an eccentric millionaire in the 2014 comedy-crime film "Stretch."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Pine has an uncredited role in "Stretch" as eccentric millionaire with a taste for hedonism, Roger Karos. Karos is picked up by the film's main character Stretch (Patrick Wilson), a limo driver. Karos promises to pay off Stretch's debt if he drives him anywhere he wants, no questions asked. The night, predictably, veers into chaos.

"While the movie does eventually ramp up to a terrific purr, it hits plenty of speed bumps in its opening," wrote Jordan Hoffman for The Guardian.

"Wonder Woman." Warner Bros. Pictures

Pine plays a jaded fighter pilot with a secret heart of gold, Steve Trevor, in 2017's "Wonder Woman."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

"Wonder Woman" is the story of Diana (Gal Gadot), a god who has grown up among Amazon warriors on a female-only island, Themyscira. Her life changes when a man, Steve, washes up on the shore and explains that the human world is engaged in a "world war."

Believing that the god of war, Ares, is responsible, Diana teams up with Steve and returns him to the world of humans so she can end the conflict. Steve and Diana teach other a great deal, and even fall in love over the course of their journey.

"The action is crisp and thrilling, but more importantly, it's meaningful... In fierceness and sheer badass fighting prowess, Wonder Woman is a match for the other heroes in her franchise. But in courage and certainty, she tops all of them," wrote The Verge's Tasha Robinson.

"Star Trek." Paramount Pictures

After a 7-year hiatus, "Star Trek" came back to the silver screen in 2009 led by Pine as Captain James T. Kirk.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

A reboot of the beloved '60s sci-fi classic, 2009's "Star Trek" is an origin story for Kirk, a rebellious 20-something living in Iowa after the death of his father aboard a spaceship. He meets all your favorites, like Spock (Zachary Quinto), Dr. McCoy (Karl Urban), Scotty (Simon Pegg), Uhura (Zoe Saldaña), Chekov (Anton Yelchin), and Sulu (John Cho), and they learn to work together as a team to defeat Romulan extremist Nero (Eric Bana).

"'Star Trek' goes back to the legend's roots with a boldness that brings a fatigued franchise back to life," wrote Joe Morgenstern for the Wall Street Journal.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony Pictures Releasing

Pine has a small role in the beginning of 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" as the first introduction to Peter Parker.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

"Into the Spider-Verse" is an origin story for Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who becomes his universe's Spider-Man after the untimely death of Peter Parker, voiced by Pine. While it's certainly not our last exposure to Peter in the movie, there's something so immediately endearing about hearing Pine's voice that it's all the more shocking when he dies within the first 20 minutes.

"It's the best animated film of the year, and one of the best movies of the year period," wrote Kip Mooney for College Movie Review.

"Hell or High Water." Lionsgate

"Spider-Verse" is tied for the best-reviewed film of Pine's career with 2016's "Hell or High Water."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

"Hell or High Water" is a neo-Western focusing on the Howard brothers (Pine and Ben Foster), a couple of outlaws who rob banks in western Texas. Hot on their heels are two Texas Rangers, Marcus (Jeff Bridges) and Alberto (Gil Birmingham).

"This neo-Western works splendidly as a self-contained tale of loyalty, loss and redemption, with polished turns from a smoldering Chris Pine and spunky Ben Foster," wrote John Wenzel of The Denver Post.