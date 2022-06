This summer Sugarbush is upgrading and replacing the existing snowmaking water withdrawal infrastructure on the Mad River adjacent to the snowmaking pond off Route 100. The withdrawal infrastructure and pond currently provide 100% of the snowmaking water to Lincoln Peak. This withdrawal infrastructure, constructed in 1995, includes a stop log dam, concrete foundation, Parshall flume, and high and low flow intakes to divert river water into the snowmaking pond when flow conditions in the river allow.

3 DAYS AGO