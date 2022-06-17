Atchison Authorities Seeking Information to Identify Individual

ST. JOSEPH, MO – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help after the body found in the Missouri River on Friday was identified. Authorities say the preliminary identification is 39-year old St. Joseph resident Michael D. Zorn. Zorn is believed to be homeless and an extensive search has been made for his family. The sheriff’s office says they have been unable to locate any living relative.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO