Clinton, MO

Hillcrest Drive at Second Street to be Closed June 20 thru 9:00 am, June 24

By Radford Media Group
mykdkd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week, the City of Clinton Street Dept. will be making road repairs on Hillcrest Drive, just east of Second...

www.mykdkd.com

kmmo.com

SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO STRUCTURE FIRE

The Sedalia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 640 East 10th Street in Sedalia. The initial call reportedly came in at 5:45 a.m. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said no injuries were reported, however he estimated the residence sustained significant damage. The Pettis County Fire Protection District and the Pettis County Ambulance District were called in to assist. In total, 27 personnel were reported on the scene at one time.
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (6/21)

Medical call/death investigation/Report taken; Public service x5/Information taken; Motor vehicle crash in the 900 blk N 13/HBO;. Follow up x1/information taken; Motorists assist in the 100 blk S 13/HBO. Deputy Romi. Served civil process; Attempted civil process. Major Hills. Conducted patrol of the Truman Lake campgrounds and public use areas...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
mykdkd.com

First Presbyterian Church Open Today, June 21

The First Presbyterian Church will be opening their Cooling Center today from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. They are located at 220 E Franklin St, Clinton, MO 64735. A light lunch will also be provided. If you have any questions, you can call them at 660-885-5181.
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Faith & Grace Nutrition Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening

Faith & Grace Nutrition had their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening today. They have shakes, teas, iced coffee, and so much more!. Faith & Grace Nutrition is located at 801 E Ohio St in Clinton, MO. Their phone number is 660-492-3698. Go pay them a visit!
CLINTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Warrensburg man hurt after motorcycle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a Warrensburg man hurt Sunday afternoon in a Morgan County crash. Troopers said the motorcycle crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route W near Marvin Cutoff. Sagan P. Guillory, 25, drove a motorcycle off the road while going around a curve, according to the The post Warrensburg man hurt after motorcycle crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
UPI News

Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale

June 20 (UPI) -- An unusual property for sale in Missouri formerly served as an 1800s-themed tourist attraction and includes two cabins, a grist mill, a schoolhouse, a general store, a tavern, a blacksmith's shop and a jail. Marion Shipman, 64,who owns the property in Warsaw, said he and his...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Volunteers Needed to Take Older Adults to Medical Appointments

If you enjoy driving and making a difference for older adults, consider becoming a volunteer for Care Connection’s Provide a Ride program. Volunteer Provide-a-Ride (PAR) drivers transport aging adults to and from out-of-county medical appointments in the volunteers’ personal vehicles. Drivers may be reimbursed for their mileage. “This...
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (6/20)

Brian Lynn Jones of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/13/2022 for stealing a motor vehicle, and altering/removing item number to deprive lawful owner. Kevin Michael Kojeski of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/14/2022 for possession of a controlled substance. Randi L Overton of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
CLINTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday night on Highway 50 in Johnson County. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near NE 501 Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Ira J. Baldwin, 48, was thrown from the The post Sedalia man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Windsor HCR-1 School District Reinstating “Pay-to-Ride”

Starting with the 22-23 school year, HCR1 will be reinstating pay-to-ride busing for families with students living within one mile of their respective school buildings. Please read through the two following attachments. Contact Mr. Hunter at the high school if you have any questions.
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO

