SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stole a car and set it on fire. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a report of a stolen vehicle in northeast Sioux Falls was made Saturday morning. Later that day, southeast of the original location, around 2:30 p.m. police discovered the stolen car was on fire. In this case, the victim knew the suspect and had told him not to take the car.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO