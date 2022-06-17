ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale College receives A+ financial health grade from Forbes

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago

The financial health of Hillsdale College received an A+ grade in its 2022 College Financial Health Grades report issued by Forbes. Hillsdale was one of 14 schools to receive a perfect 4.50 financial GPA and one of 31 schools to receive an A+.

Forbes analyzed 905 not-for-profit colleges that have an enrollment of over 500 students. The rankings used data from the Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics to analyze financial health and operational soundness.

“Hillsdale is unique because it continues to reject all federal and state government funding,” said Patrick Flannery, vice president for finance and treasurer. “The College remains successful and operationally sound because it focuses on diversifying its income.”

Endowment assets, primary reserve ratio, viability ratio, core operating margin, tuition as a percentage of core revenues, return on assets, admissions yield, percent of freshman grant aid, and instruction expenses were all factors Forbes considered when evaluating each institution. Hillsdale received a cumulative 4.50 grade in these rankings. The report issued by Forbes also noted that tuition accounts for less than 10% of revenue at Hillsdale, indicating additional financial security.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale College receives A+ financial health grade from Forbes

