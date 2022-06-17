Mary J. Blige tickets now on sale for Cleveland concert Oct. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland may not seem like the ideal city to spend your summer. After all, Cleveland isn't sexy or cool like Miami. Additionally, Cleveland, unlike Miami, isn't known for its glitz, glamour, nightlife, and beautiful beaches. However, that doesn't mean that Cleveland has nothing exciting to offer. As a matter of fact, Cleveland has so many fun and exciting things to offer, like beaches(I know it's hard to believe, but there are beaches in Cleveland!), ice cream shops, can’t miss events, fairs, and much much more(even during the pandemic!). Here are five of my favorite quintessentially summer places:

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO