I am always grateful to you, dear readers, not only for reading my reviews each week but also letting me know about your adventures in good eating. One such individual runs the deli at my grocer. My friend, let’s call her “Debbie,” let me know about the El Lagunero food truck in Jonesborough that offers a limited but very authentic Mexican menu. Debbie said their quesadillas were sizable and quite tasty.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO