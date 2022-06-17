ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raton, NM

In Loving Memory of Emmanuel (Mike) P. Christos

krtnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmanuel (Mike) P. Christos passed away at home on June 8th, 2022. Mike was the eldest son of Pete and Mary Christos (deceased). He is survived by his wife Jean Ann Scarafiotti Christos. Mike’s family includes a brother, Jack Christos, his wife Carolyn of...

krtnradio.com

Comments / 1

krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Michael James Scarselli

Michael James Scarselli, born April 6, 1955, entered into eternal life June 12, 2022. Michael was the son of Laurina and Joseph Scarselli of Raton, NM. He attended St Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Raton High School in 1973. He attended UNM in. Albuquerque, NM where he studied...
RATON, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Fred A Martinez

Fred A Martinez bravely fought and sadly lost his yearlong battle with Cancer. He was born in Cimarron, NM on June 19, 1950, and passed away on June 14, 2022, at his home in Cimarron with his wife Elizabeth by his side. He was a very caring, friendly, generous, giving,...
CIMARRON, NM
OutThere Colorado

1,608-acre fire burning in Colorado ignited by a lightning strike, officials say

The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike. As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County. Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
OTERO COUNTY, CO

