Flagstaff, AZ

Morning update on Pipeline and Haywire fires burning in Arizona

 4 days ago

Into Arizona’s High Country

According to the weather report, temperatures in the Phoenix metro area were 10 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, about 30 miles to the northeast, I was walking a dirt-road through the Four Peaks Wilderness. The road’s elevation is about 4000 feet above that of Phoenix, so the temperature was actually pretty comfortable.
Navajo Nation president meets with residents affected by fires

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On June 15, Navajo Nation administration officials and Coconino Board of Supervisors Lena Fowler and Judy Begay met with Navajo residents affected by the Pipeline and Haywire fires located north of Flagstaff. While the Navajo Nation does not currently have any communities under evacuation, health officials...
Arizona fires sweep land rich with ancient sites, artifacts

As Jason Nez scans rugged mountains, high desert and cliffsides for signs of ancient tools and dwellings unique to the U.S. Southwest, he keeps in mind that they're part of a bigger picture. And, fire is not new to them. "They have been burned many, many times, and that's healthy,"...
Officials celebrate opening of mine that converts ash into cement in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials from across the state came together on Tuesday to celebrate a Yavapai County mine that is expected to help the environment. Eco Material Technologies’ Kirkland Pozzolan Mine had its grand opening in Skull Valley. The site will convert ash into concrete for the state’s bridges, roads and other transportation projects. Officials said the materials will replace the common Portland cement. Creating the old style of cement contributes to 8% of global carbon emissions, Eco Material said. “We are excited for the opening of the Kirkland Pozzolan Mine, which will benefit not only Yavapai County but all of Arizona as well as the surrounding region,” Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, said in a statement.
Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
Vigil held for victims of double-murder suicide in Phoenix

Arizona drag queen calls Kari Lake a hypocrite for slamming drag shows. One of Valley's premier drag queens says Kari Lake, who has been critical of drag queens, says she was a close friend and one of his biggest fans before her gubernatorial campaign. Team to study areas burned by...
More containment reached in Arizona wildfires following weekend storms

PHOENIX — Following the first weekend of monsoon storms in Arizona, fire crews worked to reach more containment of wildfires burning across the state Sunday morning. In northern Arizona, containment of the Pipeline fire located six miles north of Flagstaff reached 40%, up from 27% on Saturday, with the blaze consuming 26,476 acres, according to Inciweb.
Crews continue battle against Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona

PHOENIX — Fire crews continued work to contain a lightning-caused wildfire in southern Arizona on Saturday, authorities said. The Contreras Fire sparked June 11 on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountains about 60 miles southwest of Tucson. It has grown to 17,646 acres by Saturday afternoon, with no...
By allowing community choice energy, Arizona could take advantage of its solar potential

Summer in Arizona comes with the one-two punch of high heat and high energy bills. The unprecedented heat caused by climate change makes hot weather even more dangerous for our health and leads to even higher air conditioning bills. In a state with so much sunshine, a natural solution to both of these problems is […] The post By allowing community choice energy, Arizona could take advantage of its solar potential appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Red, blue, neither? You can vote in Arizona's 2022 primary elections

PHOENIX — There's a bit of confusion around whether or not a registered Independent can vote in the primary election. It's an understandable misconception. Arizona holds closed presidential primaries where only voters registered in the recognized parties — Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, and Green — can vote in those elections.
