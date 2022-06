Some activists in Florida are trying to pass an amendment to the state constitution that would protect the right to clean water. On WMNF’s Tuesday Café, host Seán Kinane spoke with Capt. Karl R. Deigert, the chair of the Florida Political Action Committee, Florida Right to Clean & Healthy Waters, and Joeseph Bonasia, the group’s Southwest Florida Chair.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO