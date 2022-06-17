ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Another nail biter, another Dragons win, 9-8 over Cape

 4 days ago
ALTON - Another game, another nail-biter for the Alton River Dragons. And they wouldn't have it any other way. The River Dragons won their sixth game of the season by one run when they defeated the Cape Girardeau Cape Catfish, 9-8 in 11 innings on Thursday night at Hopkins...

Dragons thwart 'Shoes comeback in 6-4 win

SPRINGFIELD - Comeback thwarted. After falling to a late Springfield rally Friday night in Alton, the Alton River Dragons held off a Lucky Horseshoes comeback attempt Saturday night and held on for a 6-4 Prospect League victory at Robin Roberts Field.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Centralia rallies past Alton in title game, 7-6

What looked like a sure tournament title was suddenly - and quickly - snatched away from Alton Post 126. Centralia Post 446 was the culprit. Down six runs, including four in its final at--bat, Centralia rallied all the way back, including getting a two-run, game-winning bases loaded single from Braydon Such in a stunning 7-6 win over Alton in the championship game of the 2022 Gator Classic at Pete Schumacher Field in Trenton City Park on Saturday night.
ALTON, IL
Moore earns honor

FAYETTE, Iowa — Matthew Moore, an Industrial Technology major from Bethalto, has been named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
BETHALTO, IL
Pickleball demo offered at Evergreen Place

ALTOLN — The residents of Evergreen Place Supportive Living in Alton recently had a pickleball demonstration by members of the Riverbend Pickleball group. Some chalked lines and a portable net quickly transformed the outdoor patio into a temporary pickleball court. The residents were invited to gather on the sidelines to listen to a brief overview of the game by Larry Kulp, a, driver for the community and pickleball enthusiast, and Ruby Berghoff, USAPickleball Ambassador for Madison County.
ALTON, IL
'Most fun of the summer'; SWISA Relays on tap

Summers Port head coach Maddie Monroe, far left, and assistant coaches Ginny Schranck, center and Anna Moehn shout encouragement to a Sharks swimmers during last year's SWISA Relays. Moehn is still an assistant coach, while Schranck is now living in North Carolina and has been replaced by Patrick Moehn on the coaching staff. This year's SWISA relays are set for Monday at Sunset Hills. (Pete Hayes file | The Telegraph)
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Mommy and me swim

BETHALTO — A mother duck and her six children could be seen on the lake at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto Tuesday on the first day of summer. Summer weather was was exactly what they got, with a high of 100 degrees and a return to higher humidity.
BETHALTO, IL
Granite City holds auditions for Catch Me If You Can Thursday

GRANITE CITY - The Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave, in Granite City will be hosting auditions for their production of "Catch Me If You Can" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25. Based on the true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set in the 1960s. We begin as Frank is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty, after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy variety television show. Frank, as a teenager, runs away from his unhappy home to live a life of great adventure, conning people by assuming a multitude of identities: airplane pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. A fast, rollicking musical by the creative team behind Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can tells the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely, boy looking for his place in the world. Visit alfrescoproductions.org/auditions for character breakdown and more info. To sign up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com .
GRANITE CITY, IL
Jacob and Rebecca Edwards mark 60th anniversary

GODFREY – Jacob and Rebecca (Roettgers) Edwards of Godfrey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 9 at home. They met in 1960 in Mr. Livinggood's Commercial Art Class at Alton Senior High School. They were married at Alton First Christian Church on June 9, 1962 by J.W. Jordan. They are active members at Alton First Christian Church today.
GODFREY, IL
Iowa honors 3

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Three Riverbend students were among more than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president's list for the 2022 spring semester.
IOWA STATE
Wrischniks mark 60th anniversary

ALTON – Eugene "Gene" and Rebecca "Becky" (Freeland) Wrischnik were married June 23, 1962, at the First Christian Church in Alton by the Rev. J.W. Jordan. They have three sons: Kevin of Atlanta, Kurt and Amie of Brighton, and Patrick and Jan of Godfrey. They have five grandchildren: Kendra, Mandy, Joey, River and Miles.
ALTON, IL
Wood River readies rec center site

Work began Monday in Wood River for the construction of a controversial new recreation center on the site where the Wood River Aquatic Center once sat.  On Tuesday, a small front loader could be seen dropping material, including a section of pipe from the old Wood River Aquatic Center, into a dump truck on the site just north of the Wood River Roundhouse recreation center. Voters in 2020 overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution to save the Roundhouse but not build a new recreation center. Despite that vote, work began Monday clearing an area closest to the East Alton-Wood River High School for the parking lot area of the new $7.5 million recreation center.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Work set on Great River Road

ELSAH — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on Illinois 100, the Great River Road, at Elsah Creek beginning Monday, June 27. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction to perform bridge painting. The work is expected to be completed by mid-July.
ELSAH, IL
Weekend filled with fun events

On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Lake Chix Market and Merch starts Wednesday

EDWARDSVILLE - The Lake Chix Market and Merch will start Wednesday, June 22 from 4-8 p.m. at 100 Elm Drive in Edwardsville. The market, held in the Holiday Shore Marina parking lot, offers fresh produce, local crafts and small business vendors, baked goods, kettle corn, area honey, skin products, clothing, and more. Held on Wednesdays, the market seeks to promote independent business owners and provide shoppers with a down-to-earth browsing experience and unique hand-made items.
ALTON, IL
4 graduate at Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri — Four area students are among the recent graduates aat Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. The graduates include Jaylen Fields of Maryville and Mya Bursey, Michael Parks and Michael Parks, all of Madison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

