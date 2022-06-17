Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Fisk Female Academy was established in 1803, the first school for girls in the south. The charter was received from TN Legislative in 1806. Moses Fisk and Sampson Williams each gave 1,000 acres. The academy was luxurious for the time, being built around 8 chimneys. Fisk was the most noted educator in the early days of Overton County and a graduate of Dartmouth College and a classmate of John Qunicy Adams. He dreamed that Hilham would become a great place and he certainly spent his life and his talent to achieve great things. He built his log home in 1806, a short distance south of the crossroads. He was also a great surveyor and many of the roads were established because of him. The first Fisk Academy burned in 1828 and was never rebuilt on the original site. After the fire, Hilham had no school for many years. Fisk and another New Englander taught for a while at the Old Union Church.

HILHAM, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO