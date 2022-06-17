ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bedford; Benton; Bledsoe; Blount; Bradley; Campbell; Cannon; Cheatham; Claiborne; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Decatur; Dickson; Fentress;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Fulton; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Hawkins, Northwest Carter, Southeast Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Southeast Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Tri-Cities area...in effect until midnight EDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fishing advisory issued for six different Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday due to various health concerns. After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials determined that a precautionary advisory needed to be issued for three different reservoirs around Tennessee. “We provide these advisories...
TENNESSEE STATE
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, NW Blount by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Sevier Smoky Mountains AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Knoxville area...in effect until midnight EDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hamilton; Marion; Sequatchie AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Chattanooga area...in effect until midnight EDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Widespread Power Outage Reported in Sequatchie County

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF)- A widespread power outage is currently being reported this Monday morning, June 20, in Dunlap and surrounding areas of Sequatchie County. According to the Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), roughly 6,500 outages are being reported across Sequatchie County. That is 87.08% of all customers are in the dark this morning in the county.
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Missing Kentucky Woman Last Seen in Catoosa County

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Ringgold. 45 year old Crystal Gail Summers of Monticello, Ky. has been reported missing from her home in Kentucky. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn off of exit 350 and Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold on Saturday, June 18, according to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
supertalk929.com

JCPD: Body found near train track identified as Etowah, Tennessee resident

Johnson City Police have announced the identity of the woman found dead over the weekend near a known homeless camp off of State of Franklin Road. Investigators said there is no foul play suspected in the death of 24-year-old Meghan Carter of Etowah, Tennessee. Her body was discovered near railroad tracks.
ETOWAH, TN
indherald.com

Police in Tennessee, Kentucky searching for missing Winfield woman

PINE KNOT, Ky. | Law enforcement personnel in both Tennessee and Kentucky are investigating the disappearance of a Scott County woman who was last seen over the weekend. Darlene Chitwood, of Winfield, was reported missing to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The missing person’s report was filed by her daughter.
WINFIELD, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Fourth of July events in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here is the Fourth of July events happening in East Tennessee in 2022. The Town of Farragut's annual Independence Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on July 4. The parade begins at Farragut High School. The Gatlinburg midnight parade kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Tennessee secretary of state gets DUI coming back from Bonnaroo

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester. In a statement released by his office, Hargett said he was stopped Friday night after leaving the festival by Tullahoma police and then arrested. “Driving Under the Influence is...
TENNESSEE STATE
Overton County News

Hilham in the early years

Fisk Female Academy was established in 1803, the first school for girls in the south. The charter was received from TN Legislative in 1806. Moses Fisk and Sampson Williams each gave 1,000 acres. The academy was luxurious for the time, being built around 8 chimneys. Fisk was the most noted educator in the early days of Overton County and a graduate of Dartmouth College and a classmate of John Qunicy Adams. He dreamed that Hilham would become a great place and he certainly spent his life and his talent to achieve great things. He built his log home in 1806, a short distance south of the crossroads. He was also a great surveyor and many of the roads were established because of him. The first Fisk Academy burned in 1828 and was never rebuilt on the original site. After the fire, Hilham had no school for many years. Fisk and another New Englander taught for a while at the Old Union Church.
HILHAM, TN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Catoosa, Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 03:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Catoosa; Dade; Walker AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Chattanooga area...in effect until midnight EDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

