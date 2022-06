There’s a trio of stories this morning that, taken together, point to the inherent struggle that Dems are facing in the midterms — and beyond. — A disconnect on style: When President JOE BIDEN was on the campaign trail, he promised he would move to provide student loan relief. But for now, that promise is left unfulfilled as the president and his advisers debate the best way to tackle the issue. The considerable time spent mulling the issue has become a part of Biden’s playbook on many issues — and it’s starting to fray his support within the party.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO