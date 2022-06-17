ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Lighting project completed at King Park, Keys Plaza

By Lance Martin
 4 days ago

A lighting project at the Sarah Keys Evans Plaza at Martin Luther King Jr. Park has been completed, according to Roanoke Rapids Parks and Recreation Director...

Commissioners OK 2022-23 budget

Commissioners today unanimously approved the Halifax County budget for the upcoming fiscal year. There were some changes made during the morning meeting which brought the total balanced financial plan to $51,923,617. The budget contains no tax rate increase. County Manager Dia Denton noted the following changes in the plan:. $15,000...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
David Lynn Carter

David Lynn Carter, 51, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. David Lynn was born on Nov. 16, 1970, son to Samuel David Carter and Edith Jones Carter. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Sherman Jones; and paternal grandparents, Jimmie Carter and Annie Mae Carter.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Halifax County job postings: June 20, 2022

More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Care Management for at Risk Children (CMARC) Public Health Posting # 611048-2500. Description: This position provides case management for Medicaid children, ages birth through 5, who meet certain risk criteria for enrollment in the Care Management for at Risk Children (CMARC) Program. The main goals of CMARC are to improve health outcomes and reduce Medicaid costs for enrolled children. The case manager works with families to identify and access community resources to meet their needs and encourages and supports families in the development of skills needed for effective problem solving, making decisions, and enhancing the capacity of families to meet the special needs of their children. Other duties include assessing, planning, counseling, evaluating, and reviewing records of clients in this program; and performing related duties as required.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Two students receive inaugural DuBose-Rook scholarship

Two Halifax County Schools graduating seniors are the inaugural recipients of the Muriel J.F. DuBose-Rook Scholarship through the Halifax County Schools Education Foundation. Tre’Niya Taylor and Zakeiryh Perry are the recipients of the $1200 scholarship. The scholarship was created by James DuBose-Rook, son of Mrs. DuBose-Rook who was a...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Police investigate shooting damaging two vehicles, house

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Hamilton Street Saturday night in which a home and vehicles were struck. Chief Bobby Martin said police received a call shortly before 9:45 p.m. that multiple shots had been fired. Officers learned that shortly after two...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Three vehicles, house struck in Weldon shooting

Weldon police are investigating a shooting which occurred this morning in the 1000 block of Allen Street. Similar to a shooting in Roanoke Rapids Saturday in which vehicles and a house was struck, Weldon police Chief Christopher Davis said he couldn’t say with certainty whether there is a relationship between the two.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Champions in Motion get three first-place finishes

Champions in Motion Roanoke Rapids Stars captured three first-place finishes in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee 2022 State Championship held at Campbell University last week. Level 2 — ages 7 to 9; Level 3 -— ages 10 to 18; and Level 4 — tryout level — all finished in first...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Sheriff's office investigating death of man found Saturday

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the 1900 block of Roper Springs Road Saturday night. Chief Deputy Scott Hall said this morning it could not yet be determined whether the discovery of the man by Lieutenant Steven Casey is related to a missing person report filed last week by the family of 22-year-old Deontre Jaquan Gatling of Weldon. “However,” Hall said, “We are investigating that possibility.”
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Martin Luther King
Optimist Players of 2022 Season June 16th game

Roanoke Rapids Optimist 2022 season players of the game for June 16th. LAKE COUNTRY ANIMAL HOSPITAL :SKYER CRICKMORE / CULLEN COOKE. QUALITY LANDSCAPE : MADDOX HEWETT/ KAYDENCE ROBINSON. COACH PITCH. RR POLICE CLUB : COLTON SHOTWELL / BRENDEN KEETER. CSM ELECTRICAL : JACK GARRETT / HOLDEN WELLS. MILLLERS QUALITY TILE...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

