Lighting project completed at King Park, Keys Plaza

More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Care Management for at Risk Children (CMARC) Public Health Posting # 611048-2500. Description: This position provides case management for Medicaid children, ages birth through 5, who meet certain risk criteria for enrollment in the Care Management for at Risk Children (CMARC) Program. The main goals of CMARC are to improve health outcomes and reduce Medicaid costs for enrolled children. The case manager works with families to identify and access community resources to meet their needs and encourages and supports families in the development of skills needed for effective problem solving, making decisions, and enhancing the capacity of families to meet the special needs of their children. Other duties include assessing, planning, counseling, evaluating, and reviewing records of clients in this program; and performing related duties as required.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO