FROM THE PUBLISHER | The improbable enduring greatness of Rafael Nadal

By Ned Seaton nseaton@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 5 days ago

Rafael Nadal is heading to London this coming week to get ready for Wimbledon, the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament. It might very well be the last time he does that.

Nadal won his first Grand Slam tournament at age 19, in France, in 2005. He was a marvel, a revelation, an evolutionary leap — a guy who could contort himself so violently and put so much spin on the ball that it seemed superhuman. I said in those days that he wouldn’t last, that he would blow out his elbow or his wrist or shoulder.

He and Roger Federer created the best tennis that’s ever been played. Their rivalry surpassed — in quality, intensity, drama and even importance — the Borg-McEnroe rivalry that they now make movies about.

I still believe that Federer is the best tennis player who’s ever lived, but it’s increasingly difficult to argue that point. Nadal now has 22 Grand Slams, in part because he’s still going while Federer has had to sit out two years with injuries. Federer has 20, as does Novak Djokovic. It would be easy enough to also argue that Djokovic is the best of all time. I won’t get that far into the weeds. My point is that it’s nearly impossible to argue for anybody else. Pete Sampras is next on the list, with 14. Borg? Eleven, same as Rod Laver.

So the three best to ever pick up a racket have all been playing at the same time. Andy Murray briefly entered the conversation with those three, but that didn’t last.

Djokovic is the youngest, and so may eventually overtake the other two. Federer may come back from injury someday.

But here we are, 17 years after he first burst on the scene, and it’s Nadal who’s still out there, whipping his left arm as if he’s trying to shave the top of his head. I cannot fathom how his body has withstood that abuse.

I also cannot fathom anybody ever elevating tennis — or really any other sport, for that matter — the way he and Federer did. While I concede that Djokovic belongs with them, I think it was the two of them that set and maintained the standard that Djokovic had to meet.

Something tells me this is the end of that era. Federer might already be done. Nadal has had to inject his foot constantly to be able to play.

There are great tennis players coming up behind them, just as there have always been, and someday those younger guys will overtake them. But while Daniil Medvedev might get that job done this year, or next, I don’t think he or anyone else playing now will ever do what Nadal has done.

You might not be a tennis fan, and that’s fine. But I hope you can appreciate when you’re witnessing greatness, and when an era is ending. I think that’s what we’re seeing now.

