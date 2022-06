Knight Dragon Investments Limited has announced the tokenization of a central London property with an expected market valuation of £140 million. Issued by its subsidiary, KD Tokens Limited, the digital asset represents an economic interest in the Upper Riverside Development located at the corporation’s ten million-square-foot Greenwich Peninsula development. Investors in the digital asset, KDB4 Tokens, are said to share in 80% of the gross profit generated from the real-estate development as a portion of the profit generated from Greenwich Peninsula Building 4 will be distributed to each holder of the tokens.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO