PHOTOS: Middle school boys at Houston Tiger Basketball Camp

Houston High School rising senior Garyn Hall played in the inaugural Southwest Missouri Sports Baseball All-Star Game on Wednesday of last week at US Baseball Park in Ozark. The contest featured two 15-player squads made up of top “underclassmen” performers from around southwest Missouri. Hall pitched 1 scoreless inning and played at shortstop and second base, going 1-for-2 at the plate with 2 walks to help lift Team Hobbs to a 9-3 victory over Team Grose.
The Texas County Library system acquired new kids’ computers this year. Produced by AWE Learning (of Chester, Penn.), the computers are “literary-focused digital learning solutions for early learners” and are designed for use at public libraries. Each of the county’s four branches (Houston, Licking, Cabool and Summersville)...
Faith Fellowship’s annual fireworks fundraiser to send teenagers to youth camp is underway and continues through the 4th of July. The sales are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day on the church’s property just west of Houston on Highway 17. The public can shop inside the air-conditioned student center on campus.
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 42-year-old Houston man reported at about 1:50 a.m. June 10 that people were trying to break into his Lundy Road residence through the roof, and that they had fired gun shots at him. An...
A man from Cabool faces charges following his arrest Monday evening in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Goodwin, 45, was arrested on charges of a felony warrant for non-support of a child out of Howell County. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
Ham radio operators from the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club in Houston will participate in a national amateur radio exercise from 1 p.m. this Saturday (June 25) until 3:59 p.m. Sunday. The event is ARRL Field Day, an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 in the United States by...
A man from Cabool faces drug charges following his arrest Monday evening in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Devan Goodwin, 21, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, no insurance, misdemeanor warrant for possession of marijuana out of Cabool PD, misdemeanor warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia out of Cabool PD and misdemeanor warrant liquor possession out of Cabool PD. He was taken to the Cabool PD jail.
Most sales taxes collected in the City of Houston declined in May, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue. Revenue from a one-cent sales tax collected $79,511, which was down $6,853 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $382,608 has been collected. That’s up $7,215, about 1.9 percent.
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The City of Houston filed a lawsuit Friday against Mayor Willy Walker alleging he wrongly took health insurance benefits. In the lawsuit in Texas County Circuit Court, the city alleges Walker, elected in April 2019,...
Comments / 0