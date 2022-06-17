PHOTOS: Middle school boys at Houston Tiger Basketball Camp

A man from Cabool faces drug charges following his arrest Monday evening in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Devan Goodwin, 21, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, no insurance, misdemeanor warrant for possession of marijuana out of Cabool PD, misdemeanor warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia out of Cabool PD and misdemeanor warrant liquor possession out of Cabool PD. He was taken to the Cabool PD jail.

CABOOL, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO