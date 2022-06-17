ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge woman helps people follow their intuition

By Luisa Wiewgorra
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1xjI_0gDvIWZD00

Sometimes, a leap of faith can even move us to make big changes. This is true for Brooke Clay from Grand Ledge who literally followed her intuition.

“An intuitive is a person that is tuned into their intuition,” said Clay, who is an intuitive lightworker.

While she would say everyone is tuned into their intuition, she thinks people don’t trust it.

“I think that’s how my journey started. My intuition and trusting my intuition and then from there, it became spirit and talking to source and trusting what I feel,” Clay said.

Clay says she did not always trust her intuition. For 16 years, she worked as a graphic designer, but during the pandemic, she said she realized that it wasn’t what she was meant to do.

"In my mid-30s, I lived in a very nice apartment. I loved it there. I lived there for six or seven years,” Clay said.

However, Clay said she had some strange experiences there.

“I would see shadows out of the corner of my eye. I would feel a cold breeze go over my body in the middle of the night, I was touched in the middle of the night, things would fall off the walls in the bathroom, the TV would shut off spontaneously, and I've never had that before in any place that I had never ever lived,” Clay said.

First, she thought the apartment was the reason, but looking back at it, she sees it as her wake-up call.

“Now, I see it as my wake-up call where I was getting tapped. Like it's time to wake up this, what you're doing, is not what you're meant to do, it's time to wake up,” Clay said.

Now, she offers tarot card readings and intuitive readings on her website .

“I offer intuitive readings for people, and in those, I get a lot of people who want advice on things,” Clay said. “Sometimes, they already know the answer to them, and I'm like, ‘Great, that's awesome. You didn't even need me to tell you that because you already knew that.’”

Clay gives intuitive readings via Zoom, and they last for one hour. According to Clay, this will connect people with their guides and loved ones in spirit to offer insight, advice and affirmations for a balanced life.

She said she tries to convey to people to trust what they already know and go with it and is trying to show how spirit communicates with them. According to Clay, spirit can be used as an overarching term for the universe, spirit guides, God, source or anything else people believe in.

She also offers tarot card readings and customized reports for three or seven days, issue and solution, as well as the past, present, and future.

Telling her loved ones and friends about her career change wasn’t easy at first. She thought people were not going to believe her or trust what she was doing, but their reactions were the complete opposite.

“Part of why I didn't want to tell people, I did what I do, because I didn't think that others would believe in it or trust it,” Clay said. “I really do feel like, it's not part of my journey to make believers out of non-believers. I think my journey is to raise awareness about what it is people like me do and to raise the vibe and to help people.”

And how do the readings work?

“What I do is, as I'm shuffling the tarot cards, I tune into that person's energy and ask the cards: ‘What does Luisa need to know for tomorrow?’ Then see what card comes up, then I interpret the card,” Clay said.

Since her readings are via Zoom, she provides a complete report of all the cards and their meanings to her client. Clay said in this case her graphic design background comes in handy.

“Then I'll say: ‘What does Luisa need to know for two days from now?’ Then, I pull a card, and it's funny because sometimes you'll see the same card come up, which is statistically not very plausible, but I take that as a sign from the card that this is, this is something this person needs to pay attention to,” Clay said. “I think it helps people be more present in their day to day lives so often we just are going through the motions – work, home, dinner, bed. So, this gives them the opportunity to be present.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
Fatherly

8 Common Misconceptions About Shy People You Should Understand

There are no shy people. Or rather, just about everyone experiences shyness to varying degrees throughout their lives. The American Psychological Association defines shyness as “the tendency to feel awkward, worried or tense during social encounters, especially with unfamiliar people.” Shyness is something 98 percent of people experience, some with more frequency and to greater degrees than others. And while we tend to think of shyness as a limitation, those who frequently experience it often embody personal traits that we, as a society, tend to consider admirable.
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

7 Stages of Healing & Recovery After Narcissistic Abuse

Being in a relationship with a narcissist comes with challenges, but because of the stages of narcissistic abuse, you may find yourself falling in love with a narcissist, and then not knowing how to get out of the relationship when things start going downhill. Overcoming narcissistic abuse is challenging, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
One Green Planet

6 Signs of Hormone Imbalance and How to Heal

Hormones play a huge role in regulating the majority of your body’s physical and mental functions. They impact your appetite, sleep patterns, and how you respond to stress, libido, and anxiety, to name a few. Hormonal imbalances occur when there is too much or too little of a hormone...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Local
Michigan Health
buzznicked.com

Paralyzed Bulldog Crammed In A Tiny Crate Receives New Lease On Life

Humans and dogs have a connection that really is hard to describe in words sometimes. There have been countless examples of dogs protecting humans without a thought for their own safety, and vice versa. There is just some bond that can’t be explained between the two of us. So when you see people mistreat their dogs, it can really stir up some strong emotions. We have done enough stories on animal abuse here to know that they are going to tug at our heart-strings, but this one goes up with the all time worst. This poor Bulldog was the subject of incredible mistreatment. Luckily, she has being given a second chance at a happy life thanks to the hard-working people at the animal shelter she was dropped off in front of.
MICHIGAN STATE
Odyssey

The person standing behind the addict

People talk about addiction and how great their recovery is, how becoming clean was the hardest thing they have ever done, and the greatest. Now you see, no one talks about the person who stood behind them, picking up the broken pieces. No talks about the person who was the only person to support the addict.
HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

“Let’s Make Sure That Real Change Is Happening—That It’s Not Just Clickbait.”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. Some of my earliest memories from elementary school are just always carrying a notebook with me and sketching—I would draw images that I had seen in the magazines my mom had lying around. My mom and my sister have always been my biggest champions and encouraged me to be who I am. They helped me make clothes for the first time in high school, and helped me make a portfolio when I went to apply for fashion school.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuitive#Intuition
psychologytoday.com

Make Friends by Increasing Your Likability Quotient

Laws of attraction play a critical role in shaping human relationships. Certain psychological principles increase the probability that two individuals will be drawn to each other and experience a positive outcome. Incorporating these principles into your relationships will provide additional ways for you to make friends with the people you meet. As with all predictors of human behavior, there are exceptions to the rules.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Is Fear of Change Holding You Back?

Human decision-makers have an innate aversion to change and loss. This aversion is fueled by the complex interplay of different decision biases including status quo bias and decision inertia. Studies show that these biases can lead to poor decision-making and stifle people’s potential. How happy are you in your...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tarot
Slate

Healing From Trauma Means Dealing With Disgust

Irene recently came to therapy because her anxiety had been revving up, resulting in sleepless nights, difficulty concentrating, and isolating. “I can’t tolerate all of the meanness in the world,” she said. For years, she had been markedly distressed by the political climate, and the recent war in Ukraine has made that worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When Love Feels Abusive

Unhealthy attachments are based on fear, not emotional generosity. Emotionally mature people who love each other do not behave like they hate each other even when they get upset or frustrated. If someone says they love you but acts in a cruel or demeaning manner, that may be a sign...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Dilemmas of Identity in Lesbian Relationships

In lesbian relationships, women often strive to balance a desire for oneness with a desire to be seen as separate individuals. Women in lesbian relationships may confront issues of female invisibility, both within the relationship and in the outer world. As Hannah and I sat in our therapy sessions, the...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs That Someone Is Breadcrumbing You

Is the modern equivalent of leading someone on; the term describes the behavior of showing another person occasional signs of romantic interest in order to keep them invested, without necessarily having the intention to follow through. People on the receiving end of breadcrumbing are given inconsistent "crumbs" of attention that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Conversation U.S.

Why can't you remember being born, learning to walk or saying your first words? What scientists know about 'infantile amnesia'

Whenever I teach about memory in my child development class at Rutgers University, I open by asking my students to recall their very first memories. Some students talk about their first day of pre-K; others talk about a time when they got hurt or upset; some cite the day their younger sibling was born. Despite vast differences in the details, these memories do have a couple of things in common: They’re all autobiographical, or memories of significant experiences in a person’s life, and they typically didn’t happen before the age of 2 or 3. In fact, most people can’t remember...
SCIENCE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy