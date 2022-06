Saber Interactive has filed a defamation claim against Oovee Game Studios over allegations made by the latter in a recent press release. The legal battles between Saber Interactive and Oovee have been ongoing since 2018. Spintires, an all-terrain delivery simulator, was developed by Pavel Zagrebelnyy, an employee of Saber Interactive. However, an agreement between Pavel and UK-based publishers Oovee was reached to publish Spintires upon its completion. This is the crux of the legal battle.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO