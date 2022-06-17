Sweetwater hoping to fill 50+ distribution center positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While it was not much, some relief at the gas pump has been witnessed in the last week. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.15/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 57.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.22/gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $4.95/gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.25/gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.59/gallon while the highest was $6.39/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97/gallon today.

