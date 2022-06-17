ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Sweetwater hoping to fill 50+ distribution center positions

By ADAMS NEWS
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Sweetwater is hiring approximately 50 employees to fill shipping specialist positions in its 580,000-square-foot climate-controlled distribution center located at 5501 U. S. Highway 30 West in Fort Wayne. Candidates must be able to lift up to 50 pounds, stand on their feet for...

Whitley County opens first Milk Depot and Milk Express

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Whitley County Health Department opened its first Milk Depot and Donor Milk Express on Tuesday. The department's goal is to make donations convenient and expand access to safe human milk for families. Registered Nurse Sarah Wall says there's a large need across the nation,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Recycling returns in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the majority of Fort Wayne residents hadn’t had their recycling picked up since May, recycling collections resumed on Monday. City officials announced on Friday that recycling would return Monday with “B week” collections taking place. Monday’s B week collections primarily...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Waynedale accepting donations to replace food spoiled by power outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week-long emergency food drive starts Tuesday for residents affected by recent power outages in the Waynedale area. Thousands went days without power after last week’s storms, causing frozen and refrigerated food to spoil. A Facebook event is organizing donations for residents who lost meat, milk, and other perishable food items.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE15 ‘Day of Caring’ food drive shatters goal

WANE15 employees and viewers pulled together to make Friday’s food drive to benefit the Community Harvest Food Bank a resounding success. 13,488 pounds of food was donated to the cause, shattering the goal of 12,000 pounds. Because of the effort, over 10,000 meals will be served to people in need. A year ago, WANE15 collected […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Pine Valley hosts 65th annual Mad Anthonys Pro Am

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pine Valley Country Club was abuzz on Monday as the course hosted the 65th annual Mad Anthonys Pro Am. The event featured more than two dozen five-person groups, each with a professional player paired with four amateurs. In addition to raising funds for Mad Anthonys, the pros competed for over […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Minor Pump Relief Witnessed Over The Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While it was not much, some relief at the gas pump has been witnessed in the last week. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.15/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 57.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.22/gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $4.95/gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.25/gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.59/gallon while the highest was $6.39/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97/gallon today.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Cool morning, hot Monday, work week ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A hot week is upon us beginning this Monday. After a cooler start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s, highs will climb close to 90 by late afternoon as skies clear and turn mostly sunny. Humidity will increase overnight as lows remain in the upper 60s ahead of a very toasty Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
90s return for the week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -After a mild and sunny weekend, the heat is cranking up for the workweek. A hot trend will bring us in the 90s for much of the next week. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the hottest day of the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Jail birds leave behind $3,000 mess at historic lockup

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A family of jail birds has left behind a nearly $3,000 mess at the historic Steuben County Jail in northeastern Indiana. The Steuben County Commissioners have approved spending that amount of money to clean up the waste left behind by a family of starlings, mainly in duct work at the old jail that’s now used by Northeast Indiana Community Corrections in Angola.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
New York Times covers Fort Wayne royal wedding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The New York Times story easily could have started with “once upon a time.” But the fairytale of Jamal Robinson and Edna Makonnen happened in real-life with a Fort Wayne beginning. Northrop High School, to be exact. Jamal was three years ahead of Edna; they met over coffee; he had […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Allen County Coroner IDs man found along St Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they have identified the body of the man that was found along the Saint Marys River on April 3, 2022. The coroner’s office says Soe Sein, 35, was identified by his fingerprints through the U.S....
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Coroner IDs victim found along St. Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man found dead along the St. Marys River in April has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Soe Sein, 35, was identified by fingerprints through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Intelligence Integration branch. He died by suicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

