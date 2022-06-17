ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough House of Hope holding fundraiser

fox13news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hillsborough House of Hope helps women who are released from jail...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Legal community grapples with attorney's mysterious death

Lisa Westbury, who was a mother of two, was also a successful Tampa attorney who once worked for prominent defense attorney Barry Cohen, until his death. On the evening of Saturday, June 4, Lisa was found dead in her bedroom of her Ruskin home. Hillsborough County sheriff reports show her lifeless body was discovered by her 13 year old son.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ringling College hit with lawsuit by eight former students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ringing College of Art and Design is being sued by eight former students who charge the school mishandled reports of sexual assaults, violence and stalking, court records show. The suit, filed Tuesday in Sarasota County Court, also claims Christopher Shaffer, the former dean of students,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
County
Hillsborough County, FL
995qyk.com

Jeff Took Intimidation To A Whole New Level

Jeff took intimidation to a whole new level on his date with Shannon. Shannon called us up for the Second Date Update and told us that she met Jeff online and they went to Cappy’s on their first date. She told us that they laughed and had great conversations throughout the date.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Questions remain over sudden death of Tampa attorney

TAMPA, Fla. - LeesaAnn Dodds is still in shock over the sudden death of her best friend and law partner, Lisa Westberry. "She was a good friend, she was a wonderful attorney, she was a fabulous mom," Dodds said tearfully. Westberry, who was a mother of two, was also a...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Program finds people with disabilities fulfilling jobs

TAMPA, Fla. - A state funded program that helps adults with disabilities find jobs is having great success. Jenna Wieneke, a 22-year-old cook, thought she would never work in a kitchen again after her motorcycle accident. Wieneke had extensive injuries after a driver crossed four lanes in front of her...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Charity
fox13news.com

Arrival of COVID vaccines for kids uncertain at Florida retailers

TAMPA, Fla. - Children age six months to five years old are now approved to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but FOX 13 News checked with local Walgreens, CVS, and Publix stores Monday. None of the Tampa Bay area retailers had the vaccines available. We also checked with Tampa General and Johns Hopkins All Children’s hospitals. No children’s vaccines had been received.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County students earn scholarships by sharing immigration stories

FORT MEADE, Fla. - Two Polk County students from the migrant community earned college scholarships by sharing their stories. Fort Meade High School students Agustin Lozano and Michelle Leon-Garcia not only found the courage to talk about their challenging journeys, but traveled to Texas to do so. They addressed more...
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Charities
fox13news.com

CNA Technical Center training up healthcare workers in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - A Hillsborough County training center is working to equip more people to enter the healthcare workforce as certified nursing assistants. CNA Technical Center in Temple Terrace offers education, skills training and employment opportunities to its students. Scholarships are also available for low income individuals. Certified Nursing...
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Firm Named Florida Builder of the Year

Nautilus Homes was named Florida Builder of the Year by the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). No stranger to awards, the firm’s work is well-known locally. From an Antebellum-style home on the Manatee River we wrote about a couple of years ago to its ultra-chic architectural partnership on the En Pointe luxury condominiums on Golden Gate Point, Nautilus’ work has caught our eye before.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

100 realtors build 100 beds for kids who need them

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A group of Bay Area real estate agents are doing more than making deals. They're providing a way for children to get a good night sleep. The agents from Keller Williams Realty have converted a parking into what looks like a construction site. More than 100...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy