Hillsborough House of Hope holding fundraiser

Lisa Westbury, who was a mother of two, was also a successful Tampa attorney who once worked for prominent defense attorney Barry Cohen, until his death. On the evening of Saturday, June 4, Lisa was found dead in her bedroom of her Ruskin home. Hillsborough County sheriff reports show her lifeless body was discovered by her 13 year old son.
TAMPA, Fla. - There was an emotional reunion outside Tampa General Hospital Thursday – but it almost never happened. "Without those people, I wouldn’t be here, and I just wanted to say thank you," said Ricky Pearson. He spent more than 100 days at TGH battling the delta...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ringing College of Art and Design is being sued by eight former students who charge the school mishandled reports of sexual assaults, violence and stalking, court records show. The suit, filed Tuesday in Sarasota County Court, also claims Christopher Shaffer, the former dean of students,...
TAMPA, Fla. - A push to change a controversial high school mascot led to a heated Hillsborough County School Board meeting Tuesday night. People on both sides weighed in on whether Chamberlain High School should drop the "Chiefs" as their mascot and adopt something else. In a 5 to 1...
Jeff took intimidation to a whole new level on his date with Shannon. Shannon called us up for the Second Date Update and told us that she met Jeff online and they went to Cappy’s on their first date. She told us that they laughed and had great conversations throughout the date.
TAMPA, Fla. - LeesaAnn Dodds is still in shock over the sudden death of her best friend and law partner, Lisa Westberry. "She was a good friend, she was a wonderful attorney, she was a fabulous mom," Dodds said tearfully.
TAMPA, Fla. - A state funded program that helps adults with disabilities find jobs is having great success. Jenna Wieneke, a 22-year-old cook, thought she would never work in a kitchen again after her motorcycle accident. Wieneke had extensive injuries after a driver crossed four lanes in front of her...
TAMPA, Fla. - Children age six months to five years old are now approved to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but FOX 13 News checked with local Walgreens, CVS, and Publix stores Monday. None of the Tampa Bay area retailers had the vaccines available. We also checked with Tampa General and Johns Hopkins All Children’s hospitals. No children’s vaccines had been received.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A child was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish barb in Pasco County. The boy’s mother pulled over on the side of U.S. 19 in New Port Richey to call 911. The trauma alert came in Monday around 12:45 p.m.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities officials on Wednesday will dedicate a former rundown motel on U.S. 41 that has been renovated and transformed into Las Villas Apartments, an affordable housing complex. With rent and home prices rapidly rising across Florida
FORT MEADE, Fla. - Two Polk County students from the migrant community earned college scholarships by sharing their stories. Fort Meade High School students Agustin Lozano and Michelle Leon-Garcia not only found the courage to talk about their challenging journeys, but traveled to Texas to do so. They addressed more...
Mike Waters streams a show on Twitch. One day, deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office showed up with guns drawn after a 911 caller claimed Waters had killed his wife. It turned out to be a hoax called 'swatting' and officers warn it can be dangerous, or even deadly.
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - A Hillsborough County training center is working to equip more people to enter the healthcare workforce as certified nursing assistants. CNA Technical Center in Temple Terrace offers education, skills training and employment opportunities to its students. Scholarships are also available for low income individuals. Certified Nursing...
Nautilus Homes was named Florida Builder of the Year by the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). No stranger to awards, the firm’s work is well-known locally. From an Antebellum-style home on the Manatee River we wrote about a couple of years ago to its ultra-chic architectural partnership on the En Pointe luxury condominiums on Golden Gate Point, Nautilus’ work has caught our eye before.
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Dozens of officers rushed to a home in Pasco County Monday morning. The sheriff’s office surrounded the property and ordered everyone out with their hands up. But it turns out the residents did nothing wrong. The family fell victim to a fake 911 call known...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A group of Bay Area real estate agents are doing more than making deals. They're providing a way for children to get a good night sleep. The agents from Keller Williams Realty have converted a parking into what looks like a construction site. More than 100...
