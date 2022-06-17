ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

New PLAS football coach discusses team goals

By Josh Boutwell
Troy Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePike Liberal Arts School’s new football coach Travis Baxley has hit the ground running as he takes over the program, and he discussed his goals for the Patriots and his reasons for returning to Troy with The Messenger on Thursday. Baxley has actually lived in Troy with his...

www.troymessenger.com

Troy Messenger

Charles Henderson hires new softball coach

Last week, Troy City Schools announced the hiring of new head varsity softball coach Allie (Park) Singleton. Singleton is a Troy native that was a star softball player at Charles Henderson who earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors, first-team all-state and was the Lady Trojans’ Best Defensive Player her senior year. Following high school, Singleton went on to play college softball at Central Alabama Community College and then Webster University in Missouri. At Webster State, she started 74 of her 76 career games there.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Former Enterprise baseball star transferring to Troy

Former Enterprise High School baseball star Parker Sessions announced on Monday his intention to transfer to Troy University to continue his college baseball career. Sessions played his high school baseball career at Enterprise, where he earned 2021 ASWA Second-Team All-State honors from his shortstop position along with making the Dothan Eagle Super 12 list and playing in the 2020 AHSAA All-Star Baseball Game for Team South. As a senior at EHS, Sessions boasted a .468 batting average in 27 games with 20 RBIs, one home run, 36 stolen bases and 23 runs scored. He also earned a .629 slugging percentage and as a defender, he earned a .912 fielding percentage with 37 putouts, 67 assists and six double plays. In his Enterprise career, Sessions earned a .301 batting average with a .433 on-base percentage and .975 fielding percentage.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka’s JC Hart earns offer from Auburn

Loachapoka’s JC Hart has earned offers that could take him far and wide. “Small school, big dreams,” his coach said earlier this spring when Hart picked up an offer from Yale. The standout defensive back, who is getting set for his senior season with the Class 1A Indians, had already earned football offers from Army and Navy and two different Ivy League schools. He stands 6-foot-2, runs a blistering 40, and holds a 4.2 GPA. Football will take him places.
AUBURN, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy soccer announces 2022 recruiting class

The Troy Trojans soccer team announced its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday featuring incoming freshmen from across the country. Troy’s soccer signees hail from Maryland, California and Puerto Rico. Jordan Schaetzly comes to Troy from Annapolis, MD and Nittany Vega is a San Juan, Puerto Rico native, while midfielders Halee Bradbury and Abria Smith are both California natives.
TROY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama DE commit Yhonzae Pierre dominates 1-on-1s at camp

Alabama football’s four-star defensive end commit, Yhonzae Pierre put up a dominant performance at the Nick Saban Football Camp Saturday. Pierre attends Eufaula High School in Eufaula, Alabama. He verbally committed to the Crimson Tide in April over Auburn, Georgia and others. The Alabama commit return to Tuscaloosa to camp Saturday and showed why the Tide are excited to have him on board.
EUFAULA, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Troy Messenger

Cayleigh Howard: ‘Top Ten’ Cookie Seller for Girl Scout Troop #9815

Brownie Scout Cayleigh Howard with Troop #9815 in Troy was recognized at the annual Cookie Sale Banquet with a Girl Scout Achievement Award and honored as a Top Ten Cookie Seller 2022. The award was presented to Cayleigh by Karlyn Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer GSSA, along with congratulations for her...
TROY, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cement Maker to Double Workforce at Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of advanced building materials plans...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy City Schools adopts new dress code policy

At the June 21 Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting, the school system unanimously approved the adoption of a new dress code policy. The new dress code policy will replace the existing uniform policy that Troy City Schools has adhered to for the past 13 years. “What we did...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Kimber Manufacturing holds ribbon cutting for corporate headquarters

On June 21, Kimber Manufacturing held its long awaited ribbon cutting for its manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Troy. Back in 2016, Kimber Manufacturing announced that it was moving its manufacturing plant out of the State of New York and looking for a new home. In 2018, the City of Troy and State of Alabama managed to convince Kimber Manufacturing to move the facility to Troy, but ultimately the firearms manufacturer decided to also move its corporate headquarters, as well.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Entertainment highlight of SummerFest

The Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House in downtown Brundidge will be alive with music throughout the 2022 Independence Day SummerFest on Saturday. But before the music begins, the queens, who represent communities throughout the Wiregrass Region, will take center stage to be introduced and welcomed to Brundidge.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama has seen 7 mass shootings so far this year, GVA says

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Gun Violence Archive, or the GVA, since 2014, the state of Alabama has seen 95 mass shootings. The GVA defines mass shootings as any shooting where four or more people were shot, not including the gunman. The Gun Violence Archive is a...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Ozark man charged with shooting into a building after a graduation party

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested for a shooting in Dale County after police say a fight started at a graduation party. Darrell Davis, 18, of Ozark, was arrested after police say a fight started at a grad party in Elba on May 28. The fight then continued to Enterprise, then to Level Plains, where the fight ended with a shooting into a home on Z Street, according to Level Plains Police Chief John Boy Summers.
OZARK, AL
Troy Messenger

Ballot boxes being stuffed for BBA’s ‘Kiss a Pig’ contest

Word around Brundidge is that the candidates in the Brundidge Business Association’s Kiss a Pig Contest are stuffing ballot boxes. But, not their own boxes, but those of the other candidates. And, the world around town is also that the hog “ain’t too happy” at the possibilities....
BRUNDIDGE, AL
WSFA

Man injured in Monday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James, police and fire officials responded to the 900 block of Goodwyn Court around 5:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found an adult male victim with life-threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Local Pastor Reacts to Vestavia Hills Church Shooting

A third person has died in the Vestavia Hills church shooting, and the accused shooter has been identified by police. The shooting happened Thursday evening during a pot luck dinner. A local Montgomery Pastor shared his reaction to the shooting with Alabama News Network.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery County Man Killed in Wreck

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery County man has been killed in a wreck involving a pickup truck. State troopers say 30-year-old Dallas Missildine of Grady was driving the truck, which left the road and overturned. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

