Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona in need of volunteers

There's a non-profit in Tucson that is delivering food for those in need. Since 1968, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona delivers lunch and dinner to those that are unable to get food themselves.

Now, the team needs help from the community. The low volunteer numbers during the summer makes it challenging for them to cover all of Southern Arizona. Robert Jensen, the CEO of Mobile Meals, said the meals need to be delivered and they're doing their best to get it done. He said volunteers work once a week for two hours. Volunteers get their own delivery routes, which gives them the opportunity to become familiar with the people in the community.

"Volunteers will pick up the food from one of our nine facilities where they are prepared and they will go out to deliver their route of about 8-10 folks," he said. "It's a critical time for us to deliver the meals, there is no option of not delivering the meals, they have to get delivered."

For Scott Stubbs family, the last few years were challenging as he and his sister began taking care of their mom full time. The meals not only help his mom eat, but he said the volunteers keep the residents company.

"The biggest challenge is knowing whether they’ve eaten or if they forget,“ he said. "So this is just a real life saver."

Volunteers take a orientation course and receive their route. And while volunteers use their own cars, they are able to get gas reimbursed. The link to become a volunteer is found here.

