Kim Kardashian did not damage the Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, Ripley's says

By Caitlin O'Kane
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian made headlines for wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met Gala this year – and more than a month later, her outfit is still causing a stir online, with some people speculating that she damaged the dress. Ripley's Believe It or Not, which loaned the dress to...

Footwear News

Kris Jenner Spins ‘Bixie’ Hairstyle With Dramatically Ruffled Suit & Sharp Shoes for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. No one does an all-black look quite like Kris Jenner. The business mogul and media maven arrived at a Hulu FYC event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians” in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday. Jenner stepped out for the occasion with her daughter’s Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The season finale of the hit television show will premiere today on Hulu. After serving up some summer style in a pink printed maxi dress with her partner Corey Gamble earlier this week, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch returned to her incomparable monochromatic style for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Drastically Changes Up Her Look for Royal Ascot Event Today

Princess Beatrice just proved that she can pull off a variety of looks, thanks to her stunning transformation at the 2022 Royal Ascot. The opening day for Britain’s most popular horse racing event started on Tuesday and we saw numerous royal family members in attendance﻿, including Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

NYFW creator says Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn dress should’ve been in a museum

Following allegations that Kim Kardashian damaged an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress by wearing it on the Met Gala red carpet, New York Fashion Week creator Fern Mallis tells us the iconic garment should have been in a museum in the first place. “The problem with the Marilyn/Kim episode is that the dress was at Ripley’s Believe It or Not,” Mallis exclusively told Page Six at a celebration for fashion brand Alice & Olivia. “The dress deserved to be at a museum where nobody could wear it and touch it. It really is an iconic piece of art and American history.”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Kylie Jenner Just Wore The New Mugler Collection A Week After Its Debut

If the Kardashian/Jenner family loves anything, it’s to flex their access. Whether it’s celebrating a birthday on a private island in the middle of COVID, or wearing a historically-significant dress on the Met Gala red carpet, the famous sisters love nothing more than to prove their pull. So, when Kylie Jenner shared a photo on Tuesday wearing a look that debuted in a collection just a week prior, it wasn’t too surprising, albeit still impressive.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Katie Holmes, boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands on Tribeca red carpet

Katie Holmes and her new beau gave nothing but smiles at the premiere of her new movie. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and Bobby Wooten III looked so in love Tuesday as they posed for photos at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she celebrated “Alone Together,” which she wrote, directed and starred in. Holmes, 43, looked summer chic in a crocheted white dress that she paired with gold jewelry and a beige handbag. Meanwhile, Wooton, 33, opted for dark green pants with a white button-up shirt and a jacket. Following the screening, Holmes made her way to the afterparty at PHd at Dream Downtown, where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Isabella Rossellini! 20 Glamorous Old Photos of the Italian-Swedish Beauty

Isabella Fiorella Elettra Giovanna Rossellini is many things—a model, actress, philanthropist, educator, accidental farm-life influencer—to say nothing of being the daughter of two icons: the actress Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini. Born in Rome in 1952 with her fraternal twin sister, Ingrid (known as Isotta), Rossellini made her first film appearance opposite her mother in A Matter of Time (1976), before going on to projects like White Nights (1985), Blue Velvet, (1986), Cousins (1989), Death Becomes Her (1992), Fearless (1993), and, decades later, a memorable arc on 30 Rock as Jack Donaghy’s first wife, Bianca. She’s also enjoyed a long association with the fashion and beauty worlds, covering Vogue in the 1980s and serving for years as a “spokesmodel” for Lancôme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Biz Markie Gets Custom Bronze Grave Marker Nearly One Year After His Death

Farmdale, NY – Biz Markie passed away last July due to health complications from Type II diabetes. The Juice Crew legend had been hospitalized for over a year with very little information on his condition. As the months dragged on, friends of Biz started to worry when they hadn’t heard any updates for six months.
FARMDALE, OH
E! News

Rob Lowe Shares What's in His Kitchen

We interviewed Rob Lowe because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Rob Lowe is a paid spokesperson for Atkins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

New photos show additional damage to Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian

More photographs apparently showing additional damage to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 dress after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala have emerged.The nude-coloured dress, which was acquired by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum in 2016 for US$4.8 million (£3.8 million), appears to have suffered tearing on one of its straps.It comes after collector Scott Fortner shared photographs via his blog and social media that appear to show damage to the back of the dress, including stretched fabric and missing crystals.Kardashian wore the screen legend’s famous “Happy Birthday Mr President Dress” in early May, when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Ana de Armas shares first look as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Blondes really do have more fun.  Ana de Armas revealed the first photos and video trailer playing Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic “Blonde,” calling it a “beautiful dream.”  In the Instagram photos, she’s seen being laced into a corset, posing in casual clam diggers paired with a turtleneck and making her way through the paparazzi in an oversized blazer. The Cuban actress shared, “Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Leni Klum Puts Slick Edge On Cutout Pants With Studded Ankle Boots at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Leni Klum served a monochrome moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Monday night. The 18-year-old model joined her mother Heidi Klum on the red carpet. The film officially hits theaters on June 10 and includes a star-studded cast such as, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum. Leni paired a black basic sleeveless top with high-waist pants. The sleek bottoms gave the illusion of a corset due to its contouring fit and lace detailing along the bodice. The garment also had small front leg cutouts, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Ryan Gosling's First Photo as Ken Has Us Wondering If They'd Ever Let a 41-Year-Old Actress Play Barbie

Click here to read the full article. Hysterical laughter, stunned silence, and enthused fangirling were among the various reactions when Ryan Gosling’s first photo as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie was released — but the most notable reaction is being overlooked, in typical fashion for its subject matter. Gosling, 41, was cast to play Barbie’s iconic boyfriend alongside Margot Robbie, 31, as the legendary doll herself. While we love Gosling due to his frequent role as the irresistible love interest (Noah Calhoun and Jacob Palmer, we’re looking at you) and his undeniable good looks and charisma, we can’t help but...
MOVIES
Page Six

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma stroll Italy hand-in-hand

Rebel Wilson is spending quality time with girlfriend Ramona Agruma this weekend, as they both shared romantic shots of themselves strolling through Sardinia, Italy, hand-in-hand. In snaps posted by the couple Saturday, Wilson, 42, wore a bright yellow and white dress and a pair of nude pumps while Agruma donned a chic black Prada coat with white piping, a white crop top, black trousers and sandals. The “Pitch Perfect” actress wrote “🇮🇹 ciao bellas 🇮🇹 ” beside the sweet snap, while Agruma captioned her pic “Bella Italia 🇮🇹.” In another photo, the pair met up with a crew of fun friends. Wilson came...
CELEBRITIES
