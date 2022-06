For the first time in decades, there is not an incumbent running in the race to be Illinois’ Secretary of State, as Jesse White is not seeking another term in office. White, who has served as Secretary of State since former Gov. George Ryan ascended to his office in 1998, has made his endorsement in this year’s primary cycle, tabbing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia as his preferred candidate in the June 28 primary.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO