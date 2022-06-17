HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY

A disturbance call lead to a police pursuit Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:30, Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Highway 290 West, in reference to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, Officers met with the subject who was allegedly throwing glass bottles at the business. Investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Lionel Salgado Jr., 20 of Brenham, left the location and ended up in a pursuit with Brenham Police Department and Washington County units. The pursuit ended near the 5300 block of Highway 105. Salgado was arrested for Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County jail and booked in.
Comments / 2