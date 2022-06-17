ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY

By KWHI101.7
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Houston man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday...

NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY NIGHT

A reckless diver call lead to the arrest of a Navasota man Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 9:10, Officers heard a reckless driver call being dispatched. A traffic stop was conducted in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. After further investigation, Marcus Andreas Lee, 44 of Navasota, was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County jail where he was booked in for Driving while intoxicated, 3 or more offences.
ASSAULT ARREST FRIDAY OF BRENHAM MAN

A Brenham man was arrested on an assault charge Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:50, Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Park Street in reference to a lapsed assault. During the investigation, the suspect attempted to return to the residence and officers were able to make contact with him. The on-call District Attorney was given the facts and circumstances of this case and advised to place the suspect, Luis David Rodriguez, 27 of Brenham, under arrest for Assault Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation and he was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
DISTURBANCE CALL LEADS TO POLICE PURSUIT

A disturbance call lead to a police pursuit Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:30, Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Highway 290 West, in reference to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, Officers met with the subject who was allegedly throwing glass bottles at the business. Investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Lionel Salgado Jr., 20 of Brenham, left the location and ended up in a pursuit with Brenham Police Department and Washington County units. The pursuit ended near the 5300 block of Highway 105. Salgado was arrested for Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County jail and booked in.
Local Police Arrests Of People Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The 15th And 16th Times

A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.
Man found dead in driveway after attempted car-jacking

HOUSTON - Harris County Deputies say they found the man shot dead in the driveway of his home late Monday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Brentway Drive and Balcrest Drive on Houston's Northwest side. Harris County Sherriff's Department says that an unknown amount of suspects arrived at...
WOMAN INJURED IN HOSTYN CHURCH EXPLOSION DIES

The woman who was injured earlier this month during an explosion that destroyed the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn has died. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victim, identified separately as Verlene Ann Kuntschik, died Monday morning. Kuntschik had been in the intensive...
Houston officials release photo of suspect vehicle in hit and run

HOUSTON - Police are still searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run in northeast Houston on April 26, 2022. Around 6:30 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing the main lanes near the 7400 block of Ley Road near East Houston. As they were walking, they were struck by a vehicle only described as a gray Jeep Patriot.
Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston (Houston, TX)

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision in southeast Houston. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Galveston Road near Clear Lake City Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. On arrival, responders found a body lying in the road [...]
Pedestrian killed on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON (CW39) — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning while attempting to cross the road at 7700 Southwest Freeway. The 33-year-old man was crossing the northbound lanes when he was struck by a Mercedes GLE350 and then by a Nissan Pathfinder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HCSO: Man shot in back in north Harris County

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting in the north part of the county. They say a man was shot in the back. Deputies said that the shooting may have happened at Parker Road and the Eastex Freeway around 2 a.m. Monday morning. The...
Juvenile stabs victim during argument

HOUSTON (CW39) — An argument between a juvenile and another individual took a dangerous turn when the juvenile stabbed the other person Saturday. The Houston Constable’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Faye Oaks Drive around 11 a.m. Saturday where they found the victim with a stab wound to the stomach. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is believed to be in stable condition.
Man ambushed, shot to death at SW Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Monday night at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to police. Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 6200 block of West Airport Boulevard, which is between Hillcroft Avenue and Fondren Road.
