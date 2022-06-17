ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cars are killing us, but Florida Avenue is a precious chance to make better choices

smilepolitely.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampaign-Urbana has a car problem. For a generation, our traffic engineers have responded to the problem of congestion and slow-moving traffic with the intuitive fix: add more lanes, remove obstructions, and encourage drivers to speed up. As the population has grown, roads that were formerly low-traffic neighborhood streets have been transformed...

smilepolitely.com

Comments / 3

Related
foxillinois.com

4 arrested after multiple weekend pop-up parties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple people were arrested over the weekend after several pop-up parties in Springfield. Springfield Police say the pop-up parties resulted in fights, reckless driving, and shots fired incidents. The following people were arrested:. Chris M. Reed, 26, of Decatur, was arrested Sunday at 12:34 a.m....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Fire breaks out in Danville garage

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville were called to a house Monday afternoon in order to battle a fire that broke out in the garage. The fire happened on North Bowman Avenue north of Crestview Drive. By the time firefighters arrived, flames had spread to the back roof of the house. No one was […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Charleston streets closing for repair projects

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of road and sewer repair projects will result in the closure of two streets in Charleston starting this week. Concrete patching will begin on Tanglewood Drive to repair several failures in the street. To ensure the public’s safety, the street will be closed to all traffic between Shawnee and […]
CHARLESTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Avenue#Vehicles#Electric Cars#Car Keys#Traffic#Champaign Urbana#Fields#Florida Race#Florida Vine
WCIA

Five guns recovered, four arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers recovered five guns and made four arrests on Sunday as part of an increased enforcement effort on weekends. Officers said this increased enforcement is in response to multiple pop-up parties that are resulting in fights, reckless driving and shots being fired. This weekend’s patrols resulted in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Investigators look into suspected arson at Town Center Apartments

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police and fire departments responded to a suspected arson situation Saturday morning. It happened at the Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street. That is near the Marketplace Mall. Ring door bell security video showed a man setting the unit’s “welcome” mat on fire. Authorities said the tenants know the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Damage to a bridge on I-70 overpass causes closure

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass. They say an oversized load struck the 2600th Street overpass, causing the damage. This is where it crosses over I-70 at the state line. Now the bridge will be closed...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police are continuing their investigation into a two vehicle traffic crash that claimed the life of a Neoga woman. Authorities say the fatal wreck took place at around 9:15 last Friday morning, along U.S. Route 45, just north of the Rickelman Avenue intersection, in the north edge of Effingham. 44 year old Rachel M. Pace of Neoga was traveling northbound on Route 45 when for unknown reasons her mini-van crossed the center line and struck a southbound pick up truck nearly head-on. Pace was flown to a regional hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and pronounced deceased. The other driver, 23 year old Mason M. Thomas, also from Neoga, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. U.S. Route 45 was closed for approximately five hours for the crash investigation and cleanup. Emergency personnel from the City of Effingham and Effingham County assisted the State Police at the crash scene.
EFFINGHAM, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Champaign County police turn to financial incentives to fill vacancies

CHAMPAIGN – Police departments across the U.S., including in Champaign County, are facing staffing shortages. The Champaign police department is using financial incentives to try to fill 20 officer openings. Within the last few months, it filled several vacancies after offering a $20,000 signing bonus. “Recruiting is getting harder,”...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mom speaks out after son with disabilities assaulted

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign mother is speaking out after her adult son with cognitive disabilities was assaulted on Monday. It happened at West Side Park off University Avenue across from the Eden Supportive Living Center. Katie Henry said her son Mark was in the park when three people hit him on the head […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Saturday morning shooting, crash sends one to the hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A shooting and subsequent crash early Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital. At 5:43 a.m., officers from the Urbana Police Department responded to the intersection of West University and North Goodwin Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male passenger in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Man shot at Danville motorcycle club

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a motorcycle club in Danville. Police were called to the Untouchables Motorcycle Club just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Commercial St. Police said they found a 26-year-old Danville man lying on the...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

One dead, two hurt in overnight Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead and two women were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Champaign. Another woman was hurt, but not shot, in the ensuing chaos. Champaign Police responded to the Mach One gas station at Bloomington Road and Prospect Avenue at approximately 1:47 a.m. for a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Crash closes I-70 overpass in Clark County

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Interstate 70 overpass at 2600th Street in Clark County will be closed until further notice after being damaged by an oversized load traveling on the interstate. The damage occurred around 8:40 p.m. Friday when a truck hauling an excavator on a flatbed was traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Three shot, one killed in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were shot and one killed in Champaign Sunday. Police were called to the 900 block of W. Bloomington Rd. just before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found three gunshot victims. A man was found in a vehicle...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man dies after motorcycle crash

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after the Champaign County coroner said he was involved in a crash with his motorcycle. Coroner Duane Northrup said 30-year-old Colton Fender was pronounced dead at a hospital Thursday night. This was after Fender was driving his motorcycle on Lombard Street. Northrup said Fender crashed with another […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Experts preparing for “flash drought”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Climatologist said we are in the early stages of a “Flash drought”. “I’ve driven around Champaign County, and I don’t know if I’ve seen an unwatered lawn that’s still green,” Trent Ford, state climatologist, said. That’s because of the dry weather and rising temperatures, and experts said you […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Truck hauling peanut butter catches fire in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Towing officials said a truck caught fire Wednesday while carrying 44,000 pounds of peanut butter. It happened on I-57 North near Rantoul. Feldkamp’s Towing service shared pictures of the scene. Charred jars of peanut butter could be seen scattered across the side of the road. Officials have not yet announced […]
WCIA

Champaign County coroner identifies man killed in 2-vehicle crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a man killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Thursday. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened on County Road 2200 East near 1950 North in Stanton Township. The coroner stated 27-year-old Caleb Huls was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation […]
Effingham Radio

Man Charged With Hate Crime At Forsyth Gas Station

A man is charged with a hate crime in an incident last month at a Forsyth gas station. Police say officers were called out May 16th to the Casey’s General Store on East Cox Street for a report of disorderly conduct. The store manager claims Scott Collins was upset...
FORSYTH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy