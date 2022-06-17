ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

By Ryan Trowbridge, Gray News staff
kotatv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire say two children at the center of an Amber Alert for have been found safe. New Hampshire State Police reported on Friday that...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Air conditioning assistance is now available in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services offers assistance with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems for South Dakotans. Eligibility for the energy assistance program is based on the number of people and income of everyone in the home. People qualified for the Low-income Energy Assistance Program and those who own their home can apply for the energy assistance.
POLITICS
kotatv.com

South Dakota Senate convicts Ravnsborg in impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 5:25 p.m.: The South Dakota Senate has convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in an impeachment trial over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian. The conviction triggers immediate removal from office. A vote was pending on a second impeachment charge,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kotatv.com

COVID-19 shots recommended for infants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Children aged six months and older can now receive COVID-19 shots, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the Pfizer vaccine for six months through four years with a three-dose series. Also, the Moderna vaccine is recommended for children aged six months through five years in a two-dose series for most children and appropriate dose amount.
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

Live coverage of the South Dakota AG impeachment trial

(AP) - South Dakota senators have begun hearing evidence for the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, whose account of a fatal 2020 traffic accident led criminal investigators, some lawmakers and the victim’s family to question his truthfulness. The proceeding that began Tuesday is expected to take two days. Ravnsborg struck and killed a pedestrian, but initially said he may have struck a deer or large animal and didn’t know otherwise until he returned to the scene the next day. The Republican-controlled Senate is hearing from impeachment prosecutors, defense attorneys, crash investigators and former members of Ravnsborg’s staff as lawmakers decide whether to remove the Republican attorney general from office.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Somersworth, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Somersworth, NH
kotatv.com

Final three Trail of Governors statues unveiled

PIERRE, S.D. - All 31 former governors of South Dakota now line the streets of South Dakota’s capital city. Members of the public, former governors and political figures, as well as the family members of former governors gathered in the State Capitol rotunda, to see the final three former governor’s statues added to the trail.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy