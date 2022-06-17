Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

(AP) - South Dakota senators have begun hearing evidence for the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, whose account of a fatal 2020 traffic accident led criminal investigators, some lawmakers and the victim’s family to question his truthfulness. The proceeding that began Tuesday is expected to take two days. Ravnsborg struck and killed a pedestrian, but initially said he may have struck a deer or large animal and didn’t know otherwise until he returned to the scene the next day. The Republican-controlled Senate is hearing from impeachment prosecutors, defense attorneys, crash investigators and former members of Ravnsborg’s staff as lawmakers decide whether to remove the Republican attorney general from office.

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO