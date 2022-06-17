ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caterpillar Headquarters move, GOP Nomination for Governer

Cover picture for the articleHost Jennifer Fuller talks with John O’Connor of The Associated Press and Capitol News...

Amid possible blackouts, Illinois lawmakers call for scrapping 'Green New Deal'

(The Center Square) – In the wake of an alert warning of possible rolling blackouts this summer, some Illinois lawmakers want to revise the state’s energy policies. Midcontinent Independent System Operator is warning Illinoisans of possible blackouts and rising energy prices that could cost families as much as $600 more a year.
Central Illinois Proud

Meet the Republican candidates running for Illinois 17th Congressional district

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ 17th Congressional district race is a free-for-all this year, as Rep. Cheri Bustos is retiring after ten years of serving in the position. Republican voters have two choices for the upcoming primary: Esther Joy King, an Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer who wants to work across the aisle, and Charlie Helmick, who calls himself an “America First” conservative.
CBS Chicago

Former Illinois Senator Tom Cullerton to be sentenced Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton will learn his fate in federal court Tuesday. He is expected in court at 10:30 a.m.Cullerton pled guilty in a federal embezzlement case, admitting he took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits in a ghost-payrolling scheme involving the Teamsters labor union.Cullerton, 52, resigned from office, shortly before his defense attorney told a federal judge he planned to plead guilty to the case.Cullerton, a Democrat from Villa Park, was indicted in 2019 on one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union, 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, and one count of making false statements.
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker touts tax rebates in face of high gas prices and inflation

Record inflation and energy prices may fuel what some see as a possible “red wave” come November, but there’s still a June 28 primary to get through in Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who faces a Democratic primary from Beverly Miles, was asked whether Democrats may be held responsible by voters at the ballot box for a possible recession. He touted tax rebates approved for the budget that starts next month.
advantagenews.com

Policy expert: Proposed constitutional amendment this fall could lead to tax increases

A measure on the November ballot that aims to codify collective bargaining issues in the Illinois state constitution could raise property taxes, one expert says. Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois aims to guarantee that workers in Illinois have the right to organize and collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours, and working conditions when negotiating with their employers.
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Illinois is trying to rename Asian carp

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Illinois is trying to get the Asian carp renamed as part of a marketing campaign that’ll help land the fish in restaurants and on dinner tables. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year to have the name change formally approved. IDNR is expected to unveil the new fish name later this week.
illinois.edu

Why are Boeing and Caterpillar leaving Illinois?

In the span of two months, two major companies have announced they are moving their corporate headquarters out of Illinois. In May 2022, Boeing said it was leaving downtown Chicago for a suburb of Washington, D.C. In June 2022, Caterpillar announced it was leaving Deerfield, Illinois for Irving, Texas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. However, most of the company's manufacturing jobs will remain in Illinois.
WIFR

Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last year, the Illinois General Assembly made a commitment to addressing gun violence through the passage of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. Now, a commission chaired by Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly, has been tasked with building the protocol for how law enforcement can implement these orders.
advantagenews.com

Small farmers being priced out of Illinois farmland market

It is an unprecedented time for Illinois farmland sales. For young farmers in Illinois, sky high land prices are preventing them from buying. Since January 2021, Class A farmland prices in central Illinois have risen 35%, Luke Worrell of Worrell Land Services in Jacksonville told The Center Square. Worrell works...
hoiabc.com

Early voting numbers strong ahead of Trump, Pence visits to Central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Less than two weeks before the Illinois primary elections, early voting numbers in Peoria County are strong. Thousands have already voted early and by mail in Peoria County alone. The hot ticket race on the ballot is the Republican Gubernatorial Primary. But there’s more down ballot races following the redrawing of Illinois’ congressional districts.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois paid out $2B in bogus COVID-19 unemployment claims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A state investigation has revealed that billions paid out in pandemic-related unemployment benefits were fraudulent. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) said it found more than 200,000 bogus unemployment claims. A state audit determined that amount to be nearly $2 billion worth. The claims were filed between July 2020 and […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local brewery saved Oregon’s historic theater from demolition. Ogle County Brewery bought the old theater, which they said was just months away from demolition discussions. The brewery will restore the building and expand its operations there. It will not only create more jobs, but will allow tours and have a […]
