ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. Markets Open Higher; Dow Rises Around 200 Points

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,125.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.39% to 10,794.45. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.90% to 3,699.66. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares jumped by 1.5% on...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $4M Of 2 Penny Stocks

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 64.5% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday. Quotient Limited QTNT rose 57.8% to $0.5896 in pre-market trading. Quotient said it expects to report reagent business generated product sales of $9.8m in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The company also sees FY22 revenue of $38.5 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ipo#Pharmaceuticals#Dow Jones#S P#Fsp#Getty Realty Corp#Blue#Advisory Committee#Rytm#Srrk
Benzinga

Fastenal And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 150 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil XOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $108.77 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $90.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

2,190 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 2,190.31 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,556,875, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,167.36), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Surging Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday as the stock rebounds after falling sharply last Thursday with the overall markets in the wake of the Fed's rate hike announcement. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point last week, representing the most aggressive rate hike...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Higher; Dow Futures Surge 500 Points

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq Composite gained around 150 in the previous session. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% last week. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on existing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin (BTC) Market Shouts 'Sell,' But This Fundamental Urges 'Buy'

The world's first cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD had a couple of bad months, which recent on-chain data analysis revealed that Bitcoin addresses in profit recently reached nearly 55.7% — which means most are profiting, but it is a two-year low nonetheless. What Happened: On-chain data-based metric reserve risk paints a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Options for Investing During a Recession

NEW YORK - June 20, 2022 - ( ) When the economy slows down, it can be difficult for investors to know exactly how to respond. Whether the stock market continues to trade sideways, or slides even deeper into the red in anticipation of an imminent recession, it's important to keep emotions in check and determine a strategy to navigate the uncertain landscape. Fortunately, recessions have happened frequently throughout history, and for those who have resisted being mesmerized by the fearful sentiment of the markets, recessions have often been leveraged as rare and unexpected opportunities. Moreover, with the increasing availability of online alternative investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and no shortage of educational resources at investors' fingertips, there's plenty of reasons to believe that this might actually be the perfect time to invest.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crypto Bytes: Tuesday's Top Stories And Price Action

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $927 billion, up from $921 billion on Tuesday morning. The top gainer in the current trading session is Celsius CEL/USD, trading more than 15% higher to $0.96. Following the company announcement that it would cut staff by 20%, BlockFi said this morning that...
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down; Powell Testimony In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones gained more than 600 points in the previous session. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on monetary policy at 9:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 12:55 p.m. ET, while Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Can Solana (SOL) Drop Lower?

Our team is diligently working to keep up with trends in the crypto markets. Keep up to date on the latest news and up-and-coming coins. Without a doubt, the beginning of 2022 has been volatile for cryptocurrencies. It seems as if all tokens are moving several percentage points daily, and no one knows if there is an end in sight. One such token caught in this volatility is Solana, a blockchain that focuses on decentralized finance (DeFi) applications through low costs and high speeds. While Solana has fallen significantly in the past year, Benzinga takes a look at what the future may hold for the project.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy