Detroit, MI

Travelers once again dealing with major flight delays & cancellations this weekend

By Alex Bozarjian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
Airports across the country are once again dealing with major cancellations. Hundreds of flights were grounded on Thursday morning, and the trend has continued as of Friday morning.

We've been seeing more and more flights canceled, and over Memorial Day weekend, there were thousands of flights grounded in the U.S. These days, when you're trying to catch a flight, you almost expect delays.

Lawmakers say airlines need to answer that, and the problem could get a lot worse when considering 2.2 million people in the U.S. are flying out every day.

According to Flight Aware, there are already 697 cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S., and 349 flights have been delayed

At Detroit Metro Airport, there are 20 delays and 30 cancellations already.

On Thursday, we saw severe storms sweep through the U.S., and at the same time, airlines grounded more than 1,700 flights. 45 flights were canceled at DTW and 264 were delayed.

Airline CEOs had a meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday. He pressed them to examine whether they can handle the schedules they have published and to improve customer service.

Many of the CEOs blamed staffing shortages, especially pilots and inclement weather.

