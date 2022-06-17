Denim and Diamonds tickets now on sale

The City of Emporia’s fleet of vehicles is getting a much-needed overhaul thanks to a new partnership announced a week ago. The city has entered into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management out of St. Louis, Missouri, where the agency will take over the management of the city’s fleet. According to City Treasurer Janet Harrouff, the new agreement will see the city receive more than 90 new vehicles over the next 3-5 years.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO