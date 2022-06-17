ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Denim and Diamonds tickets now on sale

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 4 days ago

Tickets are now on sale for Newman Regional Health’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Denim and Diamonds is on the calendar Aug. 5,...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Denim and Diamonds ticket sales halfway to sellout status

So far, so good for Newman Regional Health’s annual fundraising push through its Denim and Diamonds campaign. Events Coordinator Michelle Margeson had an update on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Monday:. Tickets for the Aug. 5 event went on sale late last week and are available online through...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: COVID forces delay in Emporia State’s summer theater production

COVID-19 isn’t spreading at a rapid rate overall, but it is forcing a postponement in an Emporia State theater production. The ESU Summer Theater play “The Underpants” was supposed to take place this week. After four members of the cast and crew developed COVID, the play has been pushed to August 24-27. Tickets are available based on the new schedule and tickets for the original dates will automatically be refunded.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Main Street once again earns national accreditation through Main Street America

Emporia Main Street’s tireless work to grow and evolve the local economy has resulted in national recognition from Main Street America. Emporia Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program. In order to receive the honor, programs have to meet a series of rigorous performance standards including demonstrating a commitment to “preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.”
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Denim#Newman Regional Health#Memorial Union
KVOE

Eastside Community Group dedicates new basketball court Monday

Work is complete and Eastside Memorial Park’s new basketball court is officially open to the public. The court’s construction is the result of roughly 20 years worth of fundraising and partnerships between the Eastside Community Group and several local agencies including the City of Emporia. During a dedication event Monday afternoon, City of Emporia Vice-Mayor Danny Giefer says he is proud of the new addition and the cooperative efforts that brought it to the community.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Treasurer discusses benefits of new fleet management agreement

The City of Emporia’s fleet of vehicles is getting a much-needed overhaul thanks to a new partnership announced a week ago. The city has entered into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management out of St. Louis, Missouri, where the agency will take over the management of the city’s fleet. According to City Treasurer Janet Harrouff, the new agreement will see the city receive more than 90 new vehicles over the next 3-5 years.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

South leg of Chestnut closed at 12th; construction underway at Roads 190 and G

Emporia’s West 12th Avenue waterline project is taking the next step forward. As indicated late last week, crews closed the south part of the Chestnut Street intersection at 12th Tuesday afternoon. This is part of a roughly weeklong process, weather permitting, to connect new pipe laid over the last three months to existing pipe just east of Chestnut.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Jr Spartan baseball team wraps up play in Emporia Tournament

The Emporia Jr Spartan baseball team closed out play in the Emporia Tournament played at the Trusler Sports Complex Sunday. In their first game of the day the Jr Spartans were defeated by The Barn, a team of players from the Manhattan area, 11-1. The lone Emporia run was a home run by Owen Ruge in the 1st inning.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
KVOE

Emporia Recreation Commission holding monthly meeting Monday evening

The Emporia Recreation Commission will hold its monthly board meeting Monday night. Fiscal year 2022 and 2023 matters will be the main talking point as Rec Director Tom McEvoy presents a budget estimate report. Commissioners will also review the ERC’s five year capital improvement outline. Network and document storage,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: CareArc to resume operations Tuesday following early morning waterline break Monday

Aging infrastructure and durability appear to have been the cause of a significant waterline break that shut down operations at CareArc Monday morning. The break was initially reported around 5 am with Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively being alerted around 5:30 am. Just before 3 pm, Hively says they isolated the location of the break underneath the CareArc parking lot with repair work underway.
KVOE

Michigan woman arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Osage County

Osage County deputies have arrested a Michigan woman for suspected drug distribution. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy noticed an alleged traffic infraction near the junction of Kansas Highway 31 and 341st Road near Melvern and handled a traffic stop. Wells says the deputy noticed illegal narcotics. Arrested...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire rescues 25 people from stuck elevator on Emporia State campus

Emporia Fire took some time Monday to free a number of people stuck in an elevator. The incident at Emporia State University’s North Tower was reported around 12:15 pm. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the initial call was for 12 people trapped between the first and second floors. The actual number was 25. Conley says that was well above the posted limit, although the official number isn’t immediately available.
KVOE

Emporia State womens basketball hosting high school team camp

The Emporia State women’s basketball is hosting a high school team camp this week. 17 schools are represented by over 300 players playing varsity and JV games. Emporia High is one of those schools. Coach Carolyn Dorsey says there are a lot of questions that are beginning to be answered.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Tractor incident causes power outage near Burlington

Power outages were scattered across parts of south-central Kansas during and after storm activity Tuesday evening. One outage in Coffey County had nothing to do with the weather. 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative says a tractor caught a guy wire around 8 pm, knocking out an untold number of customers offline...
BURLINGTON, KS
KVOE

Arizona woman in custody in Osage County for alleged drug activity

Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Arizona woman on drug charges this past weekend. According to Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies were dispatched to Interstate 35 milepost 160 around 6:30 am Sunday for a disabled motorist. While on the scene, deputies found illegal narcotics in the possession of a passenger identified as 39-year-old Kimberly A. Mayer of Gilbert, Arizona.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Severe thunderstorm, flood warnings issued for Greenwood County

Strong storms have entered the KVOE listening area with a risk of severe weather attached. *Greenwood County: Flood warning until 9:45 am. Includes Thrall. 6:05 pm Tuesday: Severe thunderstorm watch areawide until midnight. Strong storms are possible across the KVOE listening area Tuesday night. A severe thunderstorm watch now affects...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

KBI says Oklahoma man died along Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County late last week. Spokesperson Melissa Underwood says inquiries developed before a man was found near mile marker 153, roughly six miles northeast of the Admire-Council Grove exit and near the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, shortly after 3:30 pm. Both Lyon County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers began searching for the man, later identified as Jacob Coffey, age 39 from Bartlesville. A woman had said she was traveling with Coffey northbound when he began “acting erratically,” according to Underwood. After they pulled over, Coffey got out of the vehicle and refused to get back inside.
LYON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy