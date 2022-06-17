ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

GLRC to hold 15th annual Run for Recovery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers will be holding its 15th annual Run for Recovery this summer. This year the event will be held virtually and in-person. The virtual event will be held for the full week of July 17. You can walk, run, hop,...

UPMATTERS

Lifeguard shortage impacting Marquette beaches

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With the first day of summer upon us, Marquette’s beaches are open, but may not be guarded. Lifeguards are in short supply this summer. Head lifeguard Claire Markey says she will only be staffing McCarty’s Cove on a daily basis, with lifeguards at Tourist Park working only part of the time. This leaves South Beach, Picnic Rocks, Middle Bay, and Clark Lambros beaches with no lifeguards this year.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: Teens built bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area was built by kids, officials say. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after News 8 aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Our Community Tour Bark River: A town built on faith

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – A town built on faith. The four churches that started in Bark River many years ago, still hold a valuable place in the community today. “Well as we know, once the train came, people came,” said Fr. Darryl Pepin, Pastor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. “And as a result, the population grew and Catholics joined the population and they were ministered by priests who traveled through the area. A number of missionaries to the Native Americans stopped and had masses in private homes. And as the population grew of course the Catholic population grew and somewhere around 1888 or so, the people decided they needed to build a church.”
BARK RIVER, MI
UPMATTERS

Take Dad to dinner at one of these top Marquette restaurants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Father’s Day is this Sunday, and what better way to celebrate the dad in your life than with food from a local restaurant?. Yelp provided data on the best places to eat for Father’s Day. These were the top spots in Marquette:. 5....
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Aspirus Medical Monday: Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month, and with the growing season finally here, locally grown food is more accessible which means more opportunities to add fruits and vegetables to our plates. Rachelle McPherson, a registered dietitian with Aspirus Health, explains how many...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Over 30 beagles surrendered to Wisconsin Humane Society

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – More than 30 dogs and puppies living in confined, unsanitary conditions in a breeding facility were recently given up and transferred to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). According to the WHS Green Bay Campus’ Facebook page, the Humane Society of the United States sent the beagles...
UPMATTERS

Man treated for hypothermia after canoe sinks in Eagle Harbor

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday afternoon to reports of a person struggling while canoeing near Eagle Harbor. Officers were dispatched at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, after receiving word of a canoer that looked like he was having difficulty getting back into the harbor while out past the harbor’s bell buoy.
EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, MI
UPMATTERS

Two women airlifted following skydiving incident in Wisconsin

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 1:45 p.m., authorities were sent to a skydiving center for a rescue. Two people were tandem skydiving and had life-threatening injuries after crashing.
RACINE, WI
UPMATTERS

Is Wisconsin the most patriotic state in America?

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – As the 4th of July looms near, Americans are gearing up to show their patriotism. But where do the most patriotic people live? Which state ranks the highest? Is it Wisconsin?. According to a release from WalletHub, patriotism may be a little lower this year due...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Shed fire spreads to nearby garage

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — A shed and its contents were destroyed Saturday afternoon in a fire in Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety officers were called to the reported fire at 624 Ludington Street. When they arrived, they found the shed engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby garage.
ESCANABA, MI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory, what that means:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The air quality index is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms. According to the DNR’s website, it uses the U.S. EPA’s Air Quality Index (AQI) to let the public know of current pollutant levels. The AQI is grouped into six categories and given a specific color.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

U.P. All-Star Classic Highlights (Girls Game)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Highlights from the 36th Annual U.P. All-Star Classic which was held in St. Ignace on Saturday. In the girl’s matchup, Team South defeated Team North 78-68. Ally Schultz of St. Ignace was named MVP.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/20/2022

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 358 PM EDT MON JUN 20 2022 /258 PM CDT MON JUN 20 2022/ ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT INTO THIS EVENING FOR THE WEST HALF OF UPPER MICHIGAN... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR LAKE MICHIGAN BEACHES IN SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR, EXCEPT BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY WEST WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE. LOWS IN THE LOWER 70S WEST HALF...60S EAST HALF. TUESDAY...CONTINUED HOT AND PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON, MAINLY CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS IN THE 90S, EXCEPT IN 80S FAR EAST AND OVER THE KEWEENAW. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 54 TO 64. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 74 TO 84. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 78 TO 86. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 60. HIGHS 78 TO 86. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 54 TO 60. HIGHS 78 TO 84.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Gov. Evers signs emergency order, prohibits price gouging of gas

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed Emergency ORder #170 that will prohibit price gouging of gasoline and diesel. This order reportedly declares a period of abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin and stops price gouging of gasoline and diesel until Dec. 1, 2022. Evers also called on the federal government to take action to suspend the federal gas tax.
WISCONSIN STATE

