GLRC to hold 15th annual Run for Recovery

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – A town built on faith. The four churches that started in Bark River many years ago, still hold a valuable place in the community today. “Well as we know, once the train came, people came,” said Fr. Darryl Pepin, Pastor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. “And as a result, the population grew and Catholics joined the population and they were ministered by priests who traveled through the area. A number of missionaries to the Native Americans stopped and had masses in private homes. And as the population grew of course the Catholic population grew and somewhere around 1888 or so, the people decided they needed to build a church.”

BARK RIVER, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO