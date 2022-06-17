ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Trigun Stampede anime announced, coming to Crunchyroll in 2023

By Toussaint Egan
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrigun, the sci-fi action series by manga author Yasuhiro Nightow, is getting a new anime. Japanese production company Toho announced today that an animated adaptation of the post-apocalyptic space western manga, Trigun Stampede, would premiere in 2023 and be simulcast on Crunchyroll. The 3D CG anime will be produced...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

5 great anime you can watch for free on Funimation

Funimation sent shock waves across the anime world when news broke that the company had acquired Crunchyroll in late 2021. Since then, a lot has changed — the two companies have been unified as Crunchyroll, LLC, and the landscape of anime streaming has altered dramatically. There’s no reason to...
COMICS
Hypebae

Aya Muse Unveils Resort 2023 Lookbook Starring Elsa Hosk

Aya Muse, the slow-fashion brand pushing for a sustainable future, has unveiled its Resort 2023 collection in a lookbook starring Elsa Hosk. Taking inspiration from the relationship between bees and nature, designer Tina Rodiou created garments symbolizing the cohesion and beauty of life. The interconnectedness, energy and collaboration of bees are translated into ready-to-wear pieces ranging from dresses and suits to tops and skirts, which are all made using recycled wool and polyester.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Buried In Barstow Free Online

Cast: Angie Harmon Kristoffer Polaha Bruce McGill Timothy Granaderos George Paez. Follows Hazel King, a single mother determined to protect her daughter from the life she once had while defending and protecting those who can't protect themselves. Is Buried In Barstow on Netflix?. Buried In Barstow is not available to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Expo#Crunchyroll#Trigun Stampede#Japanese#Toho#Studio Orange#Godzilla Singular Point
Polygon

Polygon rides the Buzz Lightyear ride

We might never get to explore the vast expanses of the galaxy like epic Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, but what we do have are fond memories of shooting bad guys at the Buzz Lightyear attraction in Disney theme parks across the world. There is — or was — a version...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Are there any sweeter words in the age of too much TV than “limited series?” It’s a category that guarantees minimal time commitment with maximum return — be it weekly watercooler gossip or a delicious binge. The limited series is the perfect hybrid between a movie and a longer-running TV series, with intricate stories, complex characters, and just the right amount of moving parts. The fact that a series will not return makes the narrative precious and the ending paramount, even if that means leaving things deliberately open-ended. This one-off nature makes them...
TV SERIES
Polygon

3 action movies starring Mark Dacascos to watch at home

Many people know Mark Dacascos as The Chairman in Food Network’s Iron Chef America, a role that he returns to this week as Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend comes to Netflix. But Dacascos is also one of the best screen fighters we’ve ever been blessed to see gracing our screens, delivering some quintessential action performances in the ’90s and beyond that remain remarkable to this day.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
Polygon

Stranger Things season 4 part 2’s trailer teases a showdown with Vecna

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix on a few weeks ago and the streaming company has given fans their best look yet at what’s to come for part 2. At the very end of episode 7, the finale of part 1, Netflix included a brief teaser trailer for season 4’s second part, but on Tuesday it released a full trailer for the episodes that are set to arrive on July 1.
TV SERIES
Polygon

The next Nintendo Direct will focus on Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo will stream a 20-minute Nintendo Direct presentation this week, focusing on its next major release, the Monolith Soft role-playing game Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The Nintendo Direct will air tomorrow, Wednesday June 22, at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT. You can find it on YouTube. Nintendo has been widely expected...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge secret collectibles

Almost every level of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has secret collectibles to find. These collectibles and cameos are parts of side quests — called Special Requests — that earn you some extra points as you fight your way through the game. This TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Terminator will be back (in Call of Duty: Warzone)

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s fourth season of content arrives this week, bringing with it a new battle pass, a new Operator, new weapons, and all manner of ornate cosmetics — vampire skins, blue and pink guns, full-body golden armor, and other visual perks that scream “we’re definitely in season four of a video game.” The Terminator is also coming to Call of Duty.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion coming by end of 2022

The next World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, is set to launch later this year. While we still don’t have an exact release date for the upcoming expansion, which takes place on the long-lost Dragon Isles, it looks like it’s arriving earlier than some fans expected. Blizzard Entertainment shared the 2022 release window in a news release, along with information on how to pre-purchase the expansion and its bonus goodies.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Captain America’s iconic Endgame line was done first take

A lot rested on Chris Evans in the battle against Thanos in Avengers Endgame, with one line being pivotal in particular. Cap finally calling “Avengers assemble” was a moment MCU fans had been waiting for, and when it finally happened, it was truly momentous. Evans reveals his thinking on the scene.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Bohemian Rhapsody

There appears to be a serious misconception when it comes to some movies and how they alter the story upon which they’re based. One thing is true: fans love a good story. But one of the many things that change over time is how fans will react to a biographical story that is based around and on true events that occur throughout history. The tale of the band known as Queen, as displayed in Bohemian Rhapsody, is one of those that people were bound to be insanely sensitive about since Queen has enjoyed a loyal fanbase for quite some time now. The fact that this 2018 movie might have gotten a few things wrong and altered a few facts isn’t surprising in the least since the idea is to make a story more cinematic and to keep people interested. There are times when the actual history that has been written and documented isn’t the type of story that a director wants to tell, and as a result, they end up doing their own thing to get people into the theater.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy