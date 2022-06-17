Police seeking 3 suspects in armed robbery at Woodbridge beauty store

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place at a beauty store in Woodbridge on Wednesday.

On the evening of June 15, officers responded to a reported robbery at a Beauty 4 U store, located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

At the scene, an employee told police that three unknown individuals, now identified as the suspects, came into the store and began selecting items from the shelves. According to a statement from police, when the suspects tried to leave without paying for the items, an employee confronted them near the front door. During this encounter, one of the suspects — a male — spritzed the employee with pepper spray before running out of the store with the other two suspects. According to the statement from police, all three suspects then fled from the scene with the unpaid items in a red Honda Accord sporting the Maryland license plate number, 2EK4356.

The employee who was attacked with pepper spray was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said in their statement that hair extensions were reported missing from the store after the incident. Officers have released the following descriptions of all three suspects:

A Black female between 17 and 22 years old, approximately five-foot three-inches in height, with a thin build and long red hair. She was last seen wearing hoop earrings, a beige-colored sweatshirt with “essential” written on the front, grey sweatpants and sneakers with pink shoelaces.

A Black female between 17 and 22 years old, approximately five-foot four-inches tall, with a thin build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball-style cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers, and carrying a grey cross-body purse.

A Black male between 17 and 22 years old, approximately five-foot-six inches in height, with a thin build and medium-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a white face mask, a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt with black trim, black sweatpants and black-and-white sneakers.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information that can help law enforcement identify or locate the suspects is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6650, or Crime Stoppers at 703-792-7000.

