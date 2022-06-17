ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Police seeking 3 suspects in armed robbery at Woodbridge beauty store

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KDKi_0gDvEpiO00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place at a beauty store in Woodbridge on Wednesday.

On the evening of June 15, officers responded to a reported robbery at a Beauty 4 U store, located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

Manassas man arrested for pepper spraying victim in parking lot

At the scene, an employee told police that three unknown individuals, now identified as the suspects, came into the store and began selecting items from the shelves. According to a statement from police, when the suspects tried to leave without paying for the items, an employee confronted them near the front door. During this encounter, one of the suspects — a male — spritzed the employee with pepper spray before running out of the store with the other two suspects. According to the statement from police, all three suspects then fled from the scene with the unpaid items in a red Honda Accord sporting the Maryland license plate number, 2EK4356.

The employee who was attacked with pepper spray was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said in their statement that hair extensions were reported missing from the store after the incident. Officers have released the following descriptions of all three suspects:

  • A Black female between 17 and 22 years old, approximately five-foot three-inches in height, with a thin build and long red hair. She was last seen wearing hoop earrings, a beige-colored sweatshirt with “essential” written on the front, grey sweatpants and sneakers with pink shoelaces.
  • A Black female between 17 and 22 years old, approximately five-foot four-inches tall, with a thin build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball-style cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers, and carrying a grey cross-body purse.
  • A Black male between 17 and 22 years old, approximately five-foot-six inches in height, with a thin build and medium-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a white face mask, a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt with black trim, black sweatpants and black-and-white sneakers.
3 people pepper-sprayed in 7-Eleven attack near VCU

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information that can help law enforcement identify or locate the suspects is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6650, or Crime Stoppers at 703-792-7000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police ID Victim In Stafford Motel Murder

Authorities have identified the man killed at a Red Roof Inn in Stafford County over the weekend. Deputies said Leo Franklin, 47, of Maryland, died at the Warrenton Road motel in Stafford just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 19. George Pearson III, 44, of Stafford, reportedly shot him and...
STAFFORD, CT
WJLA

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Fairfax County, Virginia

SPRINGFEILD, Va. (7News) — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in a commercial parking lot in Springfield. Officers arrived on the scene of the stabbing in the 6800 block of Commerce Street around 5 p.m., Fairfax County Police tweeted. The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
WTOP

Man killed in Suitland shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening. Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex. Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

Police ID driver killed in Oakton crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the person who was killed in a crash Sunday night. Franklin Aquino, 18, of Chantilly, was traveling south near the 3200 block of Fox Mill Road in Oakton just after 10:30 p.m., when, upon cresting a hill, he lost control and went off the road, striking a tree.
OAKTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Bay Net

Police Recover Loaded Firearm At DUI Checkpoint

WALDORF, Md. – On June 17, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol Operations, along with Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority, and the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Leonardtown Road in the area of Renner Road. The checkpoint...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

Man drowns in a stream in McLean

MCLEAN, Va. — A man died on Monday after drowning in a stream in Fairfax County, according to officials. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday police responded to the 800 block of Georgetown Pike for a report of a drowning. Officials say that 29-year-old German Salinas was found a quarter of a mile off the roadway on a trail by fire and rescue personnel.
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime Stoppers#Beauty Store#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
theriver953.com

Fairfax Authorities seek information on a fugitive

Fairfax Police Department announced that they are seeking information a fugitive. Noah Settles also known as D.C. Rap artist No Savage is being sought by Fairfax County Police. Settles is facing charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building 3 times and use of a firearm...
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy