Scandinavian Folk Fest Returning To Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – After a two year hiatus the Scandinavian Folk Fest is returning to the city of Jamestown with a bit of a twist this time around. The festival is meant to celebrate, broaden, and strengthen awareness and understanding of those with Scandinavian descent and heritage. Festivities for...
Jamestown High School has announced that Katie Castro will serve as the school's 2022 Commencement Speaker. Mrs. Castro is a speaker, strategist and social entrepreneur who is committed to the catalyzation of movements through innovation, collaboration and social impact. JHS Principal Dana Williams says, "Katie Castro exemplifies the idea of...
JAMESTOWN – Hundreds of elementary students in Jamestown recently wrapped up a year of learning from one of the area’s most known icons: Lucille Ball. Known as “Lucy Lessons,” educators at Jamestown Public Schools partnered with those at the National Comedy Center to connect episodes of the famous “I Love Lucy” program to instill lessons with the grade schoolers.
LAKEWOOD – Hundreds of people took part in a free community recycling day over the weekend, highlighting the importance of appropriately salvaging what otherwise would be waste. Hosted by the Jamestown Cummins Plant each year, the goal aims to get the community involved in recycling. As Health, Safety, Environmental...
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Juneteenth parade returns in Buffalo, for the first time in two years, it comes as many try to bring more equality, following the mass shooting at tops. “Spirits high, a lot of children out, but there’s a sense of remembrance and a sense of reflection on the act of […]
I recently spent time in Nashville. It's always fun going to that part of the country, since it's really a different world, from food to atmosphere and culture. Traffic is another reason Nashville and other big cities are different than Buffalo. I've been to Toronto and Chicago and those places have real traffic. Buffalo really does have it easy when it comes to traffic.
The Skunk and Goat Tavern hosted it’s third annual Pet Parade at Gibson Park in North East on Saturday. The event served as a fundraiser for the Erie Humane Society. Registration for this event began at 11 a.m. with the parade taking place at noon. The parade had a theme which was superheroes. Dogs that […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friends and loved ones of Sara Rogers say she was a person who lit up every space she was in. They’re remembering her as someone with a bright spirit and beautiful soul. The 29-year-old musician was killed Friday night while riding her bicycle after a driver hit her and two others. […]
Father's Day 2022 was this past weekend and it was another great opportunity for the West Seneca Police to show off their social media skills. Hopefully you had some time to sped with your dad or family this past weekend. The weather certainly did not disappoint and there was no lack of things to do. From car shows to a good old fashioned round of golf, there was something for every dad!
MAYVILLE – After months of collaboration and brainstorming, Chautauqua County’s transit system is set to see some major improvements soon. The Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System, best known as CARTS, will see new upgrades this summer to help attract customers, while improving the experience of frequent riders. “What...
Days after Juneteenth celebrations, there have been conversations that have led to big questions, including “Should we rename parts of Buffalo?”. On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that there would be millions of dollars invested into East Buffalo to show her devotion to helping the community. You can see...
BUSTI – The first Harmful Algal Bloom of the season has been reported on Chautauqua Lake. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported the observation earlier this month in the water at Shermans Bay west of the Village of Lakewood. It is common for several isolated blooms...
MEADVILLE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – 64 teenage cadets marched on the campus of Allegheny College in Meadville on Monday, after waking up at the crack of dawn, sitting through classroom sessions and intense physical training, all as part of a week-long camp cadet program to get a better understanding of law enforcement and leadership while making new friends.
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Buffalo, we’re lucky that we’ve got an excessive amount of incredible restaurants, bars, and day trip destinations to choose from. But it can be really easy to fall back on the places you frequent the most instead of trying anywhere new.
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the incident occurred on Route 5 near 8th Avenue at about 1:30 PM. Deputies say 21-year-old Bisitt Welday of Roxbury, Massachusetts was traveling east on Route 5 when she lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash. Welday and a juvenile female were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while another passenger, 25-year-old Aman Asgedom of Roxbury, Massachusetts was treated for serious injuries by EMS and the County Medic and later transported to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Welday was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to keep right, and unlicensed operator. She will answer the charges in Westfield Town Court at a later date.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two homes were on fire, Saturday morning, near Laurel and Michigan Avenue, in Buffalo. We have a crew on scene working to learn more. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
Everyone has a bucket list. Something that you want to do at least once before you leave this Earth. Here in the 716, if you grew up here or are now living here there are certain things that are on the bucket list that you must do before you leave Western New York. These are things that will let everyone know that you are a true Buffalonian.
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As we make our way through June, Lake Erie becomes filled with boaters, new and old. Whether you are a long time driver or a first time renter, it’s crucial you take the proper safety precautions. Kayla Oosterkamp, the Office Manager at...
On June 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Holland arrested Dominic G. Mecca., 57, of Orchard Park, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. During a traffic stop on Fuhrmann Blvd in the city of Buffalo, Mecca was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Mecca had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Mecca had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston where he refused a blood test.
JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua County Humane Society’s dog kennel has reached full capacity, with the non-profit animal group now waiving adoption fees to clear the shelter. “We are above capacity, it’s kind of a crisis situation. We’re really, we’ve got everybody who can be adopted is available for adoption. The three guys running around in here are available. All our kennels are full, we have dogs everywhere,” said animal wellness director, Danny Reynolds.
