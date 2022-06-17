ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

State Attorney Kim Foxx’s husband’s 911 call of domestic dispute revealed

By Robin Baumgarten, Larry Potash
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fucr5_0gDvEdMu00

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — WGN News has obtained the 911 call of the domestic dispute involving Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx through a Freedom of Information Act.

Foxx’s husband called 911 shortly after 10 p.m. on June 4, according to records from Flossmoor police.

Her husband, Kelley, can be heard on the call saying “don’t touch me.” Foxx responds by telling him to get out of the house.

The 911 call recording, in part, said:

911 operator: What’s going on there?

Kelley Foxx: A domestic issue.

911 operator: Is it you, or someone else?

Kelley Foxx: My wife and I.

911 operator: Is it physical, or just verbal?

Kelley Foxx: It’s physical.

911 operator: Is anyone injured?

Kelley Foxx: No. Not yet.

Police: Officers called to Kim Foxx’s home for report of domestic dispute

According to records from Flossmoor police obtained by WGN through the Freedom of Information Act, “[Foxx’s husband] explained that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” one of the responding officers wrote in a report. “Kimberly asked him to leave and he refused.”

Kelley said that she grabbed him by the collar and threw down a video game controller he was holding, according to police records. He went on to tell police that Foxx slapped him on the left cheek.

A responding officer wrote that they “did not see any evidence to support an arrest in this incident.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 8

Sami89
4d ago

Would have been you or I, we’d have been arrested. But let’s talk about privilege. Living her best life in her suburban town with virtually no crime. Meanwhile allowing violent offenders out. What a joke.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Drew Peterson has unlikely ally in bid to silence former attorney

JOLIET, Ill. — Convicted wife killer Drew Peterson has an unlikely ally in his efforts to keep his former attorney from sharing the ex-cop’s secrets.  The man who prosecuted Peterson — the same man who Peterson was later convicted of attempting to hire a hit man to kill — Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow […]
WILL COUNTY, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Grasso accuses Pekau of blatantly distorting his own record to deceive voters

Grasso accuses Pekau of blatantly distorting his own record to deceive voters. Republican candidate Gary Grasso, the mayor of Burr Ridge, slams the lies and distortions of extreme rightwing candidate Keith Pekau, the mayor of Orland Park. Grasso’s study published below lists many of Pekau’s lies. Lying seems to be the foundation of the Pekau campaign and his political comrades, like Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison who is struggling to fend off a challenge from a real taxpayer champion Elizabeth “Liz” Doody-Gorman and Pekau minion Cindy Katsenes who Pekau propped up to challenge Gorman for the Orland Township Republican Committeewoman’s seat.
ORLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Flossmoor, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Flossmoor, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
WGN News

Chicago police unveil foot pursuit policy

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police officers will no longer be allowed to chase people on foot simply because they run away or give chase over minor offenses, the department said Tuesday, more than a year after two foot pursuits ended with officers fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and 22-year-old man. The new policy adheres closely to […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#State#I#Nexstar Media Inc
suburbanchicagoland.com

Sean Morrison drops the ball fighting for Cook County Republicans

Sean Morrison drops the ball fighting for Cook County Republicans. Republicans in suburban Cook County will not have to worry about wasting a lot of time to vote because the most popular candidate on Republican Ballots is a candidate named “No Candidate,” slated through the incompetence of Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison, the beleaguered 17th District Cook County Commissioner who can’t stop himself from stepping into controversy. Morrison has failed to build a Suburban Republican organization and has instead weakened it giving Democrats a stronger voice and wider base.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Suburban fentanyl dealer sentenced to 9 years after deadly overdose

WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban drug dealer was sentenced to nine years in prison after a man overdosed on fentanyl in 2019. Adam Roser, 38, of Lisle, pleaded guilty earlier in the month to drug induced homicide. He has remained in custody since Oct. 15, 2019. On Aug. 3, 2019, 19-year-old Andrew Sasnau was found […]
LISLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
timesnewsexpress.com

WATCH LIVE | South Side celebrates Juneteenth: Gov. Pritzker makes appearance

CHICAGO — Though Juneteenth takes place on June 19, the federal holiday is being observed on Monday and so too are many of the holiday’s celebrations. One of those events is taking place at Kenwood Academy High School. It is billed as the 3rd District Inaugural Juneteenth Peace Rally, that being the 3rd district of Cook County. It began at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Cook Co. K9 units trained to be therapy dogs for kids

CHICAGO — A new partnership has emerged between La Rabida Children’s Hospital and specially trained K9 units with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to bring joy into the lives of young patients. For the last month or so, Zilly and Ella have stopped by the hospital every Tuesday to spend some time with children. Zilly […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley back home, after hospitalization for "neurological event"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Mayor Richard M. Daley is back at home, nearly two weeks after he was hospitalized for what a spokesperson described as a "neurological event."Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on June 8, after he started feeling out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, according to his former press secretary, Jacqueline Heard.He was released from Northwestern five days later, and then went to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab "for a short stay," according to Heard.Tuesday morning, Heard confirmed Daley had been released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and was back at home.Terman explained Daley experienced a "neurological event,"...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD prepares for the Pride Parade, major summer events

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department’s top cop held his semi-regular media availability. CPD Superintendent David Brown began the press conference with a few statistics on shootings and homicides. Namely, he compared June 2022 to June 2021 stating shootings were down 22% and homicides were down 21%. Brown also noted 5,852 guns have been recovered by […]
CHICAGO, IL
miamistandard.news

Report: 32 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago. The weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday, when a 30-year-old man “in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue” was shot and killed while on a porch.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy