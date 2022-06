Editor's Note: The following contains Jerry & Marge Go Large spoilers.Whenever a film proclaims to be based on a true story, it is always an open question about how genuine of a statement that will actually turn out to be. In Jerry & Marge Go Large, the truth is but a light suggestion as it takes a revealing story that had a lot of teeth only to turn it into a feel-good film that strips away all the nuances that made it so fascinating. It stars Bryan Cranston as Jerry and Annette Bening as Marge, both of whom give charming performances that prove to be the best part of an overly schmaltzy story. Drawing its title from the outstanding work by investigative reporter Jason Fagone, it follows the older couple as they begin to game the lottery. You see, Jerry has recently retired and is uncertain about what to do with his “golden years.” He doesn’t particularly want to go out on a boat and is more interested in solving puzzles with math. When he stumbles upon a way to do just that and make a whole lot of money at the same time, he throws himself into his newfound pursuit.

