June 20, 2022 - Bayfront Health St. Petersburg will have a mass hiring event for registered nurses, lab assistants, paramedics and other types of certified nurses to fill positions. The event, called the Splash Into Summer Hiring Event, will be held on Tuesday, June 21 from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Bayfront Health Medical Plaza. Parking is available in the Bayfront Health St. Petersburg West Parking Garage. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers and have on-the-spot offers.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO