Bright Minds: West Branch students create flashlights

West Branch fourth-graders got a little help during their recent electricity unit and built their own flashlights with plastic water bottles. Longtime West Branch volunteers Bill and Beverly Caruthers helped prepare the components for the project. The project is the culminating activity in the electricity unit, allowing the students to put their understanding of circuits, switches, insulators and conductors into a tangible product. The Carutherses prepare bottles that are the housing for the flashlights, and the students add wiring and a battery pack. They craft a switch from brads and paper clips. At the end of the day, the students added light bulbs and their batteries, then flipped the switches to light up their flashlights.

