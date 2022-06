SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Retired sports editor Dave Price represented the best of the best when pacing the sidelines while covering a high school game. A keen observer with an eye for detail, the former Tahoe Daily Tribune journalist became known for his storytelling and his approach to writing a feature or sometimes a controversial story. Price, who was inducted into the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame on June 10, was described as a journalist from the “old school” and one of the deans of sportswriters from the Silver State.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO