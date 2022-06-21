Man on bike shoots, kills driver in Selma, police say
Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by someone riding a bike on Thursday. Selma police say it happened in the area of Arrants and C Streets. Police say a man on a bike fired several gunshots at 51-year-old Richard Flores. Flores showed up at Adventist Hospital Selma, where officials say he died. Police found the suspect on his bike with a gun at Locust and Rose Avenue. Officials say the suspect is on probation and is a convicted felon.
Comments / 4