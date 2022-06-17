ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA clears Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccines for young children

By Meg Tirrell
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. FDA has authorized Moderna's and Pfizer's...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

Largest-ever study into varicose veins shows need for surgery is linked to genetics

A new international study by Oxford researchers published in Nature Communications, establishes for the first time a critical genetic risk score to predict the likelihood of patients suffering with varicose veins to require surgery, as well as pointing the way toward potential new therapies. Varicose veins are a very common...
SCIENCE
CNBC

U.S. to propose rule to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Biden administration plans to propose a rule to establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other finished tobacco products in an attempt to make them less addictive, the White House Budget Office said Tuesday. The rule, expected in May 2023, would be designed with the goal of making...
POTUS
American Council on Science and Health

Podcast: Paxlovid's Waning Efficacy? Epoch Times' Anti-Glyphosate Hysteria Debunked

Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and chemistry, Cameron English and Dr. Josh Bloom, as they break down these stories:. A recent study showed that Pfizer's Paxlovid, the most effective Covid drug, failed to prevent infection when given to people who were exposed to the virus but had not yet become infected. Bad news, right? Actually, no - it's quite the opposite. Here's why.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy