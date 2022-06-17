FDA clears Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccines for young children

Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and chemistry, Cameron English and Dr. Josh Bloom, as they break down these stories:. A recent study showed that Pfizer's Paxlovid, the most effective Covid drug, failed to prevent infection when given to people who were exposed to the virus but had not yet become infected. Bad news, right? Actually, no - it's quite the opposite. Here's why.

SCIENCE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO