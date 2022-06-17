FDA clears Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccines for young children

More than 5000,000 Michigan children as young as 6 months old are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) made the announcement on Tuesday.
A new international study by Oxford researchers published in Nature Communications, establishes for the first time a critical genetic risk score to predict the likelihood of patients suffering with varicose veins to require surgery, as well as pointing the way toward potential new therapies. Varicose veins are a very common...
The Biden administration plans to propose a rule to establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other finished tobacco products in an attempt to make them less addictive, the White House Budget Office said Tuesday. The rule, expected in May 2023, would be designed with the goal of making...
Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and chemistry, Cameron English and Dr. Josh Bloom, as they break down these stories:. A recent study showed that Pfizer's Paxlovid, the most effective Covid drug, failed to prevent infection when given to people who were exposed to the virus but had not yet become infected. Bad news, right? Actually, no - it's quite the opposite. Here's why.
Comments / 1