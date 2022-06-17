ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

POET’S CORNER: “Indiana’s Best”

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

“When you say you found a sackful, what we talking? This big? Or this big? (Shows me with her hands). You could be saying a giant garbage bag full!”. Our conversation across the humming and gurgling washers was so Brown County. Greys,...

Club news for week of June 22

Earlier this month, the Pioneer Women’s Club held their annual Quilt Exhibit at the Brown County History Center. On June 3 and 4, many quilts were on display and were able to shop at the 15 vendor booths. The 2022 raffle quilt was won by June Wolpert. Pua Smith won the Viewer’s Choice Award for Friday’s viewing and Julia Crawley won Saturday’s Viewers Choice Award. The 2023 raffle quilt is now on display in Howard Hughes Hall at the Brown County History Center. Tickets are available at the historical society gift shop.
Robert ‘Bob’ P. Richards

Robert ‘Bob’ P. Richards, age 98 passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 15, 2022 at Grand Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation in Martinsville. He was a lifelong resident of Brown County. Bob was born Sept. 2, 1923 in Brown County, to his parents, the late Leo Paul and...
Senior activities calendar for week of June 22

SPEARSVILLE — Hickory Ridge Civic League and Community Center, 2314 Hickory Ridge Lane, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Prime Time Luncheon is served the second Thursday of each month at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 1750 State Road 46 East, at noon.
Local man appears on TV after TikTok goes viral

GNAW BONE — Canyon Zody will post a video on TikTok once or twice a day. Sometimes it’s keeping up with viral trends, other times it’s promoting his parents’ business and his own workplace, Friends O’ Mine Campground and Cabins in Gnaw Bone. Every now...
Letters to the editor for week of June 22

Do not ‘burden’ taxpayers with another referendum. Let me start by saying this letter is not meant to be an anti-school proclamation. I am only asking the Brown County school board to be reasonable and consider the state of the economy before continuing with their request for more money. With inflation at its highest since the Carter administration this is definitely not the time to burden the tax payers with another “referendum.”
Fundraiser this weekend will benefit art guild

Flowers are blooming, birds singing and nature has come back to life as spring turns to summer. With the warm return of sunshine and fresh air, many find themselves enjoying natural surroundings however they can. This weekend there will be an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of art outside in...
Community Calendar for week of June 22

ATLAS (At the Library in the Summer) will take place on June 23 and 30 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Games, crafts and snacks will be available for kids and teens grades six and up. “Evening Storytelling with Martha” will happen on June 23 at 6 p.m. Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited for an evening of stories, tales and fables.
GUEST OPINION: What can you do to prevent pollinator population decline?

This week is National Pollinator Week, which recognizes the importance of supporting pollinator health. Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District (BCSWCD) works closely with the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS). One of the most frequently asked questions both organizations field is about pollinator habitats. It is estimated that three...
Donald L. Altop

Donald L. Altop, 82 of Brown County, passed away Oct. 16, 2021. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30 at Weeping Willow Cemetery in Brown County. Arrangements entrusted to Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown.
Something to Do for week of June 22

44th annual Indiana Heritage Arts exhibition and sale — Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Lasting Impressions” — Exhibit, Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spring exhibitions and sales — Brown County Art Guild, 48...
Fine print: Sheriff’s log June 12-18

12:47 a.m. Tree down at Woodland Lake Road/West Shore Drive. 1 a.m. Extra patrol on 135 South. 1:22 a.m. Town officer responds for suspicious activity in 200 block of Locust Lane; no report. 1:30 a.m. Line down in 5900 block of West Shore Drive. 1:38 a.m. County officers, Ambulance 230,...
Government calendar for week of June 22

Brown County Election Board — 2 p.m., Salmon Room, County Office Building, 201 Locust Lane. Agenda includes a training on budgets. Nashville Development Review Commission — 6 p.m., Town Hall, 200 Commercial St., and on Zoom, meeting ID 898 5311 6228. Agenda includes certificate of appropriateness application for Midwest Maintenance and Construction Inc. — Circle K, 2356 State Road 46 East; certificate of appropriateness application for Lonnie Prevot, 145 S. Jefferson St.; certificate of appropriateness application for Olde Bartley House — Phil Wolter, 96 S. Jefferson St.; report from town administration; and Indiana landmarks report.
County council OK’s budget seminar, other services

Last month, the Brown County Council approved spending up to $10,000 on a capital improvement plan and a county budget seminar for all department heads before 2023 budget work begins this summer. Council President Gary Huett said on May 16 that the council wants departments to start planning budgets years...
Community Policy