POET’S CORNER: “Indiana’s Best”

Do not ‘burden’ taxpayers with another referendum. Let me start by saying this letter is not meant to be an anti-school proclamation. I am only asking the Brown County school board to be reasonable and consider the state of the economy before continuing with their request for more money. With inflation at its highest since the Carter administration this is definitely not the time to burden the tax payers with another “referendum.”

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO