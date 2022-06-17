POET’S CORNER: “Indiana’s Best”

Brown County Election Board — 2 p.m., Salmon Room, County Office Building, 201 Locust Lane. Agenda includes a training on budgets. Nashville Development Review Commission — 6 p.m., Town Hall, 200 Commercial St., and on Zoom, meeting ID 898 5311 6228. Agenda includes certificate of appropriateness application for Midwest Maintenance and Construction Inc. — Circle K, 2356 State Road 46 East; certificate of appropriateness application for Lonnie Prevot, 145 S. Jefferson St.; certificate of appropriateness application for Olde Bartley House — Phil Wolter, 96 S. Jefferson St.; report from town administration; and Indiana landmarks report.
