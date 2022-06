AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For nearly a decade, the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation has been helping cancer patients in the Texas Panhandle, meeting them where they are financially, emotionally, and working to help them heal. Since its founding in 2013, the foundation has given out more than $17 million to area nonprofits and in […]

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO