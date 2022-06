PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces a first-degree rape charge. Randall L. Pangman, 27, of Broad Street, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree rape. A woman told police she woke about 9 a.m. Sunday to find Pangman raping her. A detective said while she was interviewing the victim, Pangman was messaged the woman. The detective began communicating with Pangman and police say he admitted raping the woman and apologized for doing so.

