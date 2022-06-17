ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

By Ryan Trowbridge, Gray News staff
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire say two children at the center of an Amber Alert for have been found safe. New Hampshire State Police reported on Friday that...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Vehicle travels off of I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A vehicle traveled off of Interstate 93 in northern New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River, police said Tuesday. Police did not release any further information. The Caledonian Record reported that a body was recovered from the river on Tuesday afternoon and that the vehicle was a truck that was submerged in about 15 feet of water.
LITTLETON, NH
WCAX

Woman brought back to NH to face murder charge in stabbing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman was brought back to New Hampshire on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Manchester man. Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested in Boston last month. She waived her right to extradition proceedings. She faces arraignment on Wednesday in...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH

Vermont is playing a role in tracking the migration of species traveling across the globe. 200-year-old Pownal schoolhouse moved across town to serve new purpose. It was history in the making on Tuesday in Pownal. An old schoolhouse from the early 1800s rolled through the center of the southwestern Vermont town on the way to its new home.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New Hampshire celebrates founding

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Happy birthday, New Hampshire!. The Granite State turned 234 on Tuesday. On June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth state to join the union. It was one of the original 13 colonies. Gov. Chris Sununu marked the occasion with a tweet that said he “could...
POLITICS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Somersworth, NH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Somersworth, NH
WCAX

Hiker dies following snowy rescue on Presidential Ridge

GORHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A hiker has died following a weekend rescue in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Xi Chen, 53, was attempting a Presidential Ridge traverse Saturday when the weather Saturday deteriorated to winter-like conditions. The Andover, Massachusetts man was rescued Saturday night. Rescuers carried Chen over a mile up to the summit of Mt. Washington, where he was placed on a truck and driven down the mountain’s auto road, to a hospital in Berlin. Officials say life-saving efforts were attempted for several hours but that Chen suffered from severe hypothermia and was unable to be revived.
ACCIDENTS
WCAX

Supporters of migrant farm workers rally against Vt. deportations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ten migrant farm workers are petitioning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to stop their deportations, saying Vermont is their home and ICE has no legitimate reason to pursue their removal. Standing with picket signs and flags, members of the group Migrant Justice gathered Tuesday outside...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they would have found the door to the classroom where he was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it, the head of the Texas state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an “abject failure.”
UVALDE, TX
Person
Amber Alert
WCAX

New law to help NH students with disabilities register to vote

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire students with disabilities will get help registering to vote under a new law that will take effect in August. The new law requires school officials, parents, and students with disabilities who are 17 or older to discuss voter registration as part of their special education planning for life after graduation.
POLITICS
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Vt. joins effort to track global migration patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is playing a role in tracking the migration of species traveling across the globe. The Motus Wildlife Tracking System is a joint research effort by more than 30 countries to set up an array of radio towers and track various species, from birds to butterflies, using radio telemetry.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Scott outlines new workforce initiatives to fill Vermont's open jobs

200-year-old Pownal schoolhouse moved across town to serve new purpose. It was history in the making on Tuesday in Pownal. An old schoolhouse from the early 1800s rolled through the center of the southwestern Vermont town on the way to its new home. Construction resumes on Burlington's Champlain Parkway after...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

MiVT: Bergamot + Amor

Vermont environmental officials are reassessing their fight against PFAS following a report from the EPA last week showing smaller amounts of the so-called forever chemicals are more harmful than previously thought. Health officials begin COVID vaccine rollout for youngest Vermonters. Updated: 5 hours ago. The CDC is now recommending the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Loyal radio fans turn to ‘Trading Post’ to sell their stuff

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In this day and age, there are countless ways to get rid of unwanted stuff around the house. From Facebook to Craigslist, selling your items is as simple as snapping a picture and hitting ‘post.’ But in central Vermont, many people are still turning to their local radio station to sell their stuff.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. districts offering summer meals

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - School is out but students are still able to get free meals. Starting Monday, school districts across Vermont are offering free breakfast and lunch five days a week. In Colchester, district officials say they’ve been offering the program for seven years. They saw a huge increase...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vt. regulators approve adjusted solar net-metering rates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont energy regulators last week signed off on changes to the state’s net metering program, which determines the compensation owners of solar projects get for the power they feed back into the grid. The Vermont Public Utility Commission’s updates to the program will mean that...
VERMONT STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Early voting for Vermont primaries starts Friday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Early voting in Vermont’s primary election begins Friday. Unlike the general election, you’ll need to request a mail-in ballot to vote early. You should have gotten a postcard from the Secretary of State’s Office that you can send back, but if not, you can request one online or at your town clerk’s office.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Climate Council seeks new youth members

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Climate Council is looking to attract more young people to serve in various roles. Iris Hsiang, a former youth climate council member calls this legislative session a success, the first since the state’s Climate Action Plan was released. “All in all it was...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. trades apprenticeship program holds first graduation

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - In the midst of a statewide labor shortage, seven tradesmen became certified in sheet metal, pipe fitting, and HVAC services as part of a new public/private-sector apprenticeship program. Seven VHV employees Tuesday received new certifications during the apprenticeship graduation at the company’s Winooski headquarters. It comes...
WINOOSKI, VT

