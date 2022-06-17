Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

GORHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A hiker has died following a weekend rescue in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Xi Chen, 53, was attempting a Presidential Ridge traverse Saturday when the weather Saturday deteriorated to winter-like conditions. The Andover, Massachusetts man was rescued Saturday night. Rescuers carried Chen over a mile up to the summit of Mt. Washington, where he was placed on a truck and driven down the mountain’s auto road, to a hospital in Berlin. Officials say life-saving efforts were attempted for several hours but that Chen suffered from severe hypothermia and was unable to be revived.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO